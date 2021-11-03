Office of Higher Ed upholds University of Montana decision on museum curator

The Commissioner of the Office of Higher Education has upheld a University of Montana decision removing the former senior curator at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture following a sexual assault investigation.

Jeremy Canwell is no longer an employee at the University of Montana. His departure in April followed the closure of a Title IX investigation that found him responsible for sexually assaulting a former intern of his.

The survivor told the Missoulian the incident occurred at Canwell's house in the summer of 2020.

A Title IX investigation was opened a few weeks later, in early September 2020, based on a complaint by an acquaintance who knew about what had happened, the survivor said. The UM Title IX Office is responsible for handling the university’s response to reported sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The decision by the commissioner was signed on Oct. 26, Canwell’s attorney Matt McKeon confirmed to the Missoulian. McKeon said his understanding is that the decision will be appealed to the Montana Board of Regents. An appeal to the board must be filed within 30 days of the commissioner’s decision.

Canwell filed an appeal to the UM president's office on March 24, raising issues with the procedural process of the hearing and alleging that the chair of the panel was biased against him, according to correspondence between the survivor and the university viewed by the Missoulian. The appeal was denied April 9.

“I’m just trying my best to heal and move forward from what I would consider the worst year of my life. It honestly saddens me to hear that Canwell is choosing to suffer in his denial rather than doing the work to face the consequences of his actions, repent and heal,” the survivor said in a statement on Wednesday.

The university has no further comment on this matter, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said.

Montana Board of Regents policy provides the opportunity for university system employees or former employees to appeal a decision made by the Commissioner of Higher Education directly to the Montana Board of Regents.

“The decision of the board affirming, reversing, modifying, or refusing to hear the appeal is the final administrative determination of the university system,” the Board of Regents appeals policy section reads.

Canwell declined to comment while the process is pending.

