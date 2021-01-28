Officer-involved shooting victim ID'd

The Flathead County Coroner on Thursday released the name of the Kalispell man who died after being stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Mark Johnston Parker, 61, died Monday after being pulled over near Montana Highway 35 and Turtle Mountain Road. According to the trooper, Parker had a firearm in the car. Parker shot the weapon, causing an injury to his head, according toa release from the Montana Highway Patrol. Parker was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation into the incident showed the trooper used his Taser, but did not use his gun in the incident.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective division is investigating the incident.

