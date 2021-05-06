Officers arrest suspect in Thursday ambulance theft

The Missoula Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of theft of a Missoula Emergency Services ambulance on Thursday afternoon.
Yared Lahart, 27, was taken into custody after officers located the vehicle as it was traveling eastbound on Broadway at Russell Street, according to a Facebook post from the police department. The emergency services crew was on scene for a medical call at the 1100 block of West Broadway when the ambulance was stolen at about 11:00 a.m.
There was no one else in the ambulance at the time it was taken, Sgt. Travis Welsh said.
Lahart was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility at about 12 p.m. on Thursday.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.