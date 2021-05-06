 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officers arrest suspect in Thursday ambulance theft
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Officers arrest suspect in Thursday ambulance theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of theft of a Missoula Emergency Services ambulance on Thursday afternoon.

Yared Lahart, 27, was taken into custody after officers located the vehicle as it was traveling eastbound on Broadway at Russell Street, according to a Facebook post from the police department. The emergency services crew was on scene for a medical call at the 1100 block of West Broadway when the ambulance was stolen at about 11:00 a.m.

There was no one else in the ambulance at the time it was taken, Sgt. Travis Welsh said. 

Lahart was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility at about 12 p.m. on Thursday.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Event

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News