Montana authorities are giving limited information on a ”lethal force” and hostage situation reported at the Clinton Market over the weekend, but confirmed the suspect was the individual killed.

Deputies responded to what the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office described as a suicidal man holding his wife hostage at the Clinton Market at about 11:19 a.m. on Saturday.

"The situation unfortunately evolved to the point where deputies were forced to use lethal force," a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said. The release didn’t spell out what kind of lethal force was employed or if deputies used non-lethal options first.

On Tuesday, Montana Department of Justice Spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said in an email to the Missoulian that there was only one suspect in the incident, and he was “the only person upon which lethal force was used.” She said the suspect was armed when deputies arrived.

On the day of the incident, the sheriff’s office said that the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation would handle the investigation.

Cantrell said that was the limit of information she had because of the ongoing investigation, and didn’t answer questions about whether mental health professionals responded to the scene, if non-lethal force methods were used, how long deputies were on scene for, if the woman reportedly being held hostage was harmed, or what kind of lethal force was used.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is acting as the coroner in the case. The name of the person who died hasn’t been released yet.