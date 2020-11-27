Officials give tour of new Missoula temporary safe outdoor homeless space

Officials with United Way of Missoula County and Hope Rescue Mission unveiled the in-progress new temporary safe outdoor space for homeless people on the south side of Missoula on Wednesday.
They plan to have it ready to host up to 40 people in tents on insulated platforms sometime in early December.
When it opens, the focus will be on asking people to move from the illegal but longstanding Reserve Street bridge homeless encampment, where there are no bathroom facilities or waste-removal services.
The new space, on a patch of bare land surrounded by nothing but scrub and trees just north of Highway 93 South, will have a warming tent, medical services, bathrooms, waste removal, food from Missoula Food Bank and at least two staff members on duty 24 hours every day.
April Seat, the director of outreach for Hope Rescue Mission, said she's been visiting people at the Reserve camp for more than four years. She believes many of the 45 to 50 people currently living there will move to the new facility.
"We'll be full," she said. "For the most part, we've had an amazing, positive response. We have a quite a few who are looking to move, transition to this. It's based all around what's best for them and how they can be safe."
Seat said the people at the Reserve Street encampment are fearful of COVID, which is why they choose to live outdoors rather than sleep at the Poverello Center homeless shelter or at the city's temporary Johnson Street Community Center winter shelter.
"It's hard to have to have 100 and some roommates, let alone with a nasty virus going around," Seat said. "They feel safer out in their own area. And some of them, mental illness, addiction keeps them in that place. Mental illness keeps them in that place. They can deal with life where they're at."
Seat said they surveyed the residents at the Reserve encampment in order to design the new facilities.
"The services on site are going to be huge for them," she said. "Because oftentimes they can't get to their appointment on time. So if we can meet them where their need is at, it's going to better help them move forward to get into housing or even getting their ID's or birth certificates that's holding them up from even doing that."
People will have access to showers, laundry and other services that are unavailable on the Reserve Street land, she added.
United Way of Missoula County, Hope Rescue Mission, River of Life Church and the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management are working with many other partners to plan and operate the facility. The plan is to pay for much of the estimated $100,000 cost of running the temporary shelter all winter by utilizing federal and state funding that is available for COVID-19 mitigation.
Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County, said she's aware that it's not considered a "positive project in many circles."
"We have been really heartened, however, by the number of people who have told us how much they appreciate what collectively is being done on behalf of our unhoused neighbors who have nowhere else to go, other than here, or certainly no better place to go," she said. "This is a healthy, safe alternative for up to 40 of our neighbors, our friends, who are without housing in this cold COVID winter. We know this is not a permanent solution. That's why we call it the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space."
She said the community still has lots of work to do to create appropriate, sustainable housing for everyone who needs it in Missoula.
"There is no quick and easy solution," she said. "If there is, we would have found it by now."
Eric Legvold, the director of impact at United Way of Missoula County, is the chief logistician for the new facility. He said a number of steps are being taken to make sure the space is safe, secure and sanitary for the residents. Republic Services will haul trash, and portable toilets will be on site. Legvold said all the insulated platforms can be easily moved, because he stressed that this camp is meant to be temporary. Everyone's being provided with cots, zero-degree sleeping bags and sleeping pads inside the large tents. Two meals a day will be provided by the Missoula Food Bank inside a "mess tent", and case management and social work will be provided on site. Personal protective equipment will be provided for residents and service providers.
Jim Hicks, the executive director of Hope Rescue Mission, said residents will be vetted and will sign a document affirming their rights and responsibilities to live there.
"It's a pilot project that all of our necks are on the line in some ways, but we're willing to take the risk to help those that want to move forward, to help them move forward," he said. "And we think this is the first step. We're doing our best to make this the best possible way to help the unsheltered move to housing and to move on with their life."
Seat said everyone who's homeless has a story, and there are many diverse reasons why people become homeless or why they remain homeless.
"A lot of these folks have been let down a majority of their life," she said. "We want to build something that's gonna be completely surrounded by what their feedback is to see what would best fit them. They just want to be in a safe place without being under the scrutiny that they are in now and the myths of what homelessness look like."
She said there's a handful of people at the Reserve camp who have full-time jobs, but can't afford first and last months deposits on rent or get a housing application completed.
"Some of them are just struggling with mental illness, and that's where they're safe and that's home, that's where they've been for a long time," Seat said. "So being able to have the relationships we do is a positive way to transition to where we can get them into permanent solutions."
Hay Patrick said homeless people only want the same things everyone wants, such as a safe place to put their head at night, meals and the opportunity to live a healthy life.
"I think we as a society have tended to demonize homeless people and blame them for their homelessness," she said. "And to our critics, I would say: Join us. We are doing something. We are not able to do everything. But we have come together. The public sector, the private sector, faith community, businesses, to do something. Which I think is important to do."
