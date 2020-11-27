Officials give tour of new Missoula temporary safe outdoor homeless space

Jim Hicks, the executive director of Hope Rescue Mission, said residents will be vetted and will sign a document affirming their rights and responsibilities to live there.

"It's a pilot project that all of our necks are on the line in some ways, but we're willing to take the risk to help those that want to move forward, to help them move forward," he said. "And we think this is the first step. We're doing our best to make this the best possible way to help the unsheltered move to housing and to move on with their life."

Seat said everyone who's homeless has a story, and there are many diverse reasons why people become homeless or why they remain homeless.

"A lot of these folks have been let down a majority of their life," she said. "We want to build something that's gonna be completely surrounded by what their feedback is to see what would best fit them. They just want to be in a safe place without being under the scrutiny that they are in now and the myths of what homelessness look like."

She said there's a handful of people at the Reserve camp who have full-time jobs, but can't afford first and last months deposits on rent or get a housing application completed.