Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a man killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on Snow Bowl Road, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
Friday morning, the sheriff's office identified the man as Christopher Greer, 40, of Missoula. He died after his car went off the side of the road, ruled an accident by the county coroner.
County search and rescue volunteers secured the body around 7 p.m., sheriff's office spokeswoman Brenda Basset said.
— This story will be updated.