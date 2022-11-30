Officials ID person who died in Mineral County jail

The name of a man suspected to have died by suicide last weekend in Superior was released on Wednesday.

Shane T. Pelletier, age 34, was found dead on Nov. 26 in the Mineral County jail, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the cause of Pelletier's death, the sheriff's office stated.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth told the Missoulian earlier this week that it was a suspected suicide.

Pelletier was in a cell alone, Toth said. A jail staff person was serving lunches to people at the jail when they found him.

Mineral County had one recent prior death in custody in 2021, Toth said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there were 1,200 deaths in local jails in 2019 — more than a 5% increase from 2018 and a 33% jump from 2000. Suicides were the leading cause of jail deaths in 2019 with 49 deaths for every 100,000 people incarcerated.

There are resources available for mental health support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or dial 988 to be routed.