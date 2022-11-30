 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Officials ID person who died in Mineral County jail

  • 0

2021 marked the year with the highest gun death’s rate in the United States. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

The name of a man suspected to have died by suicide last weekend in Superior was released on Wednesday. 

Shane T. Pelletier, age 34, was found dead on Nov. 26 in the Mineral County jail, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. 

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the cause of Pelletier's death, the sheriff's office stated. 

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth told the Missoulian earlier this week that it was a suspected suicide. 

Pelletier was in a cell alone, Toth said. A jail staff person was serving lunches to people at the jail when they found him. 

People are also reading…

Mineral County had one recent prior death in custody in 2021, Toth said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there were 1,200 deaths in local jails in 2019 — more than a 5% increase from 2018 and a 33% jump from 2000. Suicides were the leading cause of jail deaths in 2019 with 49 deaths for every 100,000 people incarcerated.

There are resources available for mental health support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or dial 988 to be routed.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Two militia leaders guilty of sedition in US Capitol assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News