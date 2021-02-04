Officials: Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space homeless camp running well

There are about 25 residents of the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space homeless encampment on Missoula's south side near Highway 93. Three people have been permanently housed so far.

That's according to April Seat, the outreach manager for the Hope Rescue Mission in Missoula, which is operating the camp along with United Way of Missoula County, with logistical support from Missoula County.

Officials with all three organizations held a public listening session Thursday to hear any concerns and gave an update on the camp's situation.

"One gentleman has now been housed for three weeks," Seat said. "He was struggling with addiction but he's working on trying to be sober. We've been at capacity since we opened up. We have eight to 10 people on a waiting list now so there is a huge need for what we're doing."

Many people are working toward employment or have jobs already, but others are still trying to get documents together, she said. At the camp, staff members provide residents with everything from cooking classes to fly-tying classes.

"I think it's been an initiative that has reaped some significant success stories so far," said Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier.