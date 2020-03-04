Officials: no confirmed coronavirus in Missoula

Missoula city and county health officials said Wednesday there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missoula, but they urged people to take precautions.

In efforts to prepare for the virus, the Missoula City-County Health Department has set up a COVID-19 info line at 406-258-INFO, where residents can call to get information and report symptoms or recent travel to affected countries.

"That is actually staffed by live people from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday," said Cindy Farr of the local Health Department. "Anybody can call that number if you have questions about this virus or concerns."

Health officials offered the update on the respiratory illness Wednesday morning at the Missoula City Council's Public Safety and Health Committee meeting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 80 total cases in 13 states in the United States including nine deaths; Montana had no reported cases. Tuesday, National Public Radio reported Washington state had nine confirmed coronavirus deaths.

In Missoula, the Health Department set up a webpage at https://www.missoula.co/cvirus, where staff will be updating information as it is released.