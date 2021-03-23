Officials push support for Missoula County's Meals on Wheels program

Elected officials in Missoula and statewide pushed the importance of the Meals on Wheels program in Missoula County during a Tuesday morning Zoom call.
Missoula Aging Services hosted its Community Champions event virtually. It's part of a nationwide effort for elected officials and other prominent figures to show support and advocate against food insecurity and isolation.
The agency is looking to raise $85,000 this month for Meals on Wheels. March for Meals Community Champions Week runs this week.
For some elected officials like Missoula Mayor John Engen, the program has had a deeply personal impact.
"My parents were able to stay in their home longer than they would have otherwise because Meals on Wheels showed up every day and when my mom got too tired to cook, there was chow on the doorstep every day," he said. "That made a huge difference."
Engen also proclaimed that March 2021 is March for Meals Month in Missoula.
"We invite citizens to thank caring volunteer drivers, recognize the value of the service to homebound elders and adults with disabilities and encourage citizens to volunteer as Meals on Wheels drivers," Engen said.
More than 800 homebound elders and adults with disabilities received meals from the program over the past year. That equated to just under 132,000 meals during that time period, a 40% increase from the beginning of the pandemic.
Meals on Wheels in Missoula County delivers to around 325 people per day. Around 177 volunteers drive throughout the week to deliver hot meals from Monday through Friday. Frozen meals are also given to some to be used during weekends.
Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale both delivered remarks during the virtual event. A letter from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte in support of Meals on Wheels was read, while Sen. Jon Tester pre-recorded a video for the event.
Other volunteers shared stories as well. Susan Kohler, the CEO of Missoula Aging Services, also added several comments.
"This gentleman, he shared a story of a woman he met on his route and really enjoyed and bonded with her. In fact, he put her at the end of his route so he could spend more time and visit with her," Kohler said. "When she moved into an assisted living facility, he visited her often and then became a hospice volunteer when she moved into hospice so that he could be with her at the end of her life.
"These are the kind of relationships that are formed by these volunteer drives with the participants that receive these meals."
Joshua Warren, who works for Thomas Cuisine, also shared his thoughts. Meals on Wheels contracts Thomas Cuisine to prepare the food at the Providence Center on Orange Street.
"I can't believe we made that many meals — it doesn't feel like it," Warren said. "I don't think I ever said no and I don't ever plan to. This work goes out to feed so many people that need it in our community and I just find a way ... it's a great program and I'm glad to be part of it."
Meals on Wheels is meant for individuals who do not have the ability to cook for themselves. Those seeking more information about the program can call 406-728-7682.
The program is still looking for donations and those can be made by going to missoulaagingservices.org and clicking on the "Support Meals on Wheels Today" button at the top of the site.
