Officials push support for Missoula County's Meals on Wheels program

Meals on Wheels in Missoula County delivers to around 325 people per day. Around 177 volunteers drive throughout the week to deliver hot meals from Monday through Friday. Frozen meals are also given to some to be used during weekends.

Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale both delivered remarks during the virtual event. A letter from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte in support of Meals on Wheels was read, while Sen. Jon Tester pre-recorded a video for the event.

Other volunteers shared stories as well. Susan Kohler, the CEO of Missoula Aging Services, also added several comments.

"This gentleman, he shared a story of a woman he met on his route and really enjoyed and bonded with her. In fact, he put her at the end of his route so he could spend more time and visit with her," Kohler said. "When she moved into an assisted living facility, he visited her often and then became a hospice volunteer when she moved into hospice so that he could be with her at the end of her life.

"These are the kind of relationships that are formed by these volunteer drives with the participants that receive these meals."

Joshua Warren, who works for Thomas Cuisine, also shared his thoughts. Meals on Wheels contracts Thomas Cuisine to prepare the food at the Providence Center on Orange Street.