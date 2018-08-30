Some local third-, fourth- and fifth-graders got a lesson Thursday in bull trout and bridge-building, and how the latter is being done with an eye toward protecting the former.
The kids are part of the Missoula Parks and Recreation’s After School Outdoor Adventures program, and the goal was to give them an inside look at how the construction of the Russell Street bridge is being managed to minimize any negative effects on humans or wildlife.
Over millions of years, bull trout have evolved to find an advantageous way to reproduce. Native to Montana and present in many rivers and streams all over the northwest, migratory bull trout swim far upstream every fall to mountainous headwaters to lay their eggs and spawn.
The eggs overwinter in gravel beds in those cold, isolated tributaries, then the fry (baby fish) head downstream with the spring snowmelt.
Unlike some other trout species, bull trout have very specific habitat demands. They need cold, clear and clean waters to spawn, and they need a system of interconnected waterways to accommodate their migrations. They also need an unobstructed path on their journey upriver every year. Due to a variety of factors including climate change, invasive nonnative species and habitat degradation, bull trout are now a threatened species.
That’s why the Montana Department of Transportation employs biologists in all its divisions, to ensure that wildlife is considered during major construction projects. The Russell Street Bridge project falls into that category.
Thursday afternoon, officials with MDT held a question-and-answer session with the students.
“We have a beautiful river here, and we want to make sure we don’t destroy it,” explained Ellen Studebaker, a construction worker for MDT.
A new five-lane Russell Street Bridge will replace the current two-lane bridge by 2020, but the project is being done in phases. First, a new bridge will be built upstream of the current one, then the current one will be demolished to make way for the second half of the new bridge.
Joe Weigand, the district biologist for MDT, took questions from the kids as he explained the measures being taken to reduce the harm to the imperiled fish.
“They’re threatened just like the grizzly bears in Montana,” Weigand explained. “There’s not a whole lot of them in the river, so we want to protect them.”
The MDT’s “in-water” work will only be conducted between July 1 and Sept. 30, he said, in order to best accommodate the spawning schedule of the bull trout. During that time, bull trout are not typically present in that section of river. The water flow is also lower, which lessens erosion and streambed disturbance.
Weigand also explained that construction managers will make sure not to harm any swallows nesting on the old bridge before it’s demolished, and steps will be taken to capture all the debris before it falls in the river.
The kids asked a lot of great questions, from how the new concrete piers dry underwater to how the holes are drilled.
Studebaker explained that a special concrete formula is used that can cure underwater, and giant metal casings are used to allow drillers to slowly go down as far as 80 feet to build the piers before filling them with rebar and concrete.
Weigand was impressed by the kids’ questions and answers. When he asked the kids about other wildlife that live on bridges, swallows came up right away.
“I knew they would know birds lived on bridges, but I wasn’t expecting them to get the specific species,” he said. “That’s pretty amazing.”