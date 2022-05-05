 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials searching for man suspected of assaulting Flathead police officer

curtis buck

Curtis Buck. 

Law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of assaulting a Flathead Tribal Police Officer. 

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Curtis Buck, 27, attacked the officer near Ronan around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

The officer's injuries were severe enough that he was admitted to the hospital for treatment, but was later released, Bell said. 

Buck is a Ronan resident. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Buck's whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency. 

