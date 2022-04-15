Officials searching for missing kayakers near Swan Lake

Lake County rescue teams are searching for two kayakers thought to have capsized in Swan Lake Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Lake County 911 received a call that two people had fallen out of their kayak about 1,000 feet from shore because of high winds. The caller saw them trying to swim to shore, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Before first responders arrived, the caller said the two had gone under water.

Two teenagers were reported missing to Lake County Sheriff's deputies and haven't been located, but the release didn't specify if they're thought to be involved in the kayak incident.

Two Bear Air, Swan/Mission and Lake County Search and Rescue searched until dark. Search efforts resumed during daylight on Friday.

