Officials to health officer: require masks
Officials to health officer: require masks

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

Missoula city and county officials requested this week the local public health officer issue an order requiring people to wear masks or cloth face coverings in licensed businesses as a way to hamper the recent flare of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter dated June 30 and released to the public on July 1, Missoula Mayor John Engen asked for the mask requirement as well as a special meeting of the health board, if necessary, to review the proposal. Engen pointed to business licenses as an untapped opportunity to enforce the policy. Missoula County Commissioners Josh Slotnick, David Strohmaier and Juanita Vero co-signed the letter. 

"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Missoula County and data suggest that masks are among the measure that can limit spread of the virus, this step seems reasonable and timely," the letter states. "And while an ordinance requiring face coverings is an option for local government, a health order allows for enforcement through licensure in businesses accustomed to enforcing health standards to operate."

The letter states the local governments would be willing to assist the health department with any additional resources needed.

This story will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19?

