Officials tout spending impacts on local forests

Top officials from the U.S. departments of Agriculture and the Interior visited Montana this week to tout billions of dollars in infrastructure spending for public lands authorized by Congress in recent years.

Homer Wilkes, the USDA undersecretary for natural resources and the environment, visited Lolo National Forest's Pattee Canyon Recreation Area on Friday afternoon to discuss the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill signed in 2020 by then President Donald Trump that has brought $295,000 in funding to the recreation area through 2021 and 2022. Overall, the law allocates $1.9 billion annually for five years to fund deferred maintenance on federal public lands. After Trump signed the bill, his administration reduced the scope of the law's project list. President Joe Biden's administration restored the list to its original length.

In Pattee Canyon, the funding allocated for the 3,200-acre site southeast of Missoula will go toward replacing signs, upgrading and maintaining roads and parking lots, and constructing a new pavilion at the Pattee Canyon Picnic Area. Work began last fall. Many improvements were necessitated because of the increased popularity of the area.

"Let's face it, there's been an infusion of people coming into these forest areas and walking through the trails and things of that nature," Wilkes said. "Some of those trails have not been maintained as properly, so we need to have a safe environment for the end users to come to. It's also an opportunity for the local community to add some jobs. This work has to get done."

He said he wasn't sure how many jobs the projects would add in the Forest Service, in the private sector or through public-private partnerships. Those determinations usually occur at the local level.

"I could sit in Washington, D.C. and say, we need to do this right here, but I don't know the best," he said. "I leave that to the local folks actually to determine how's the best way to get this work done because everybody brings something to the table."

Carolyn Upton, supervisor of the Lolo National Forest, said that the focus of the spending in the forest is on access points. She noted that "our maintenance has gotten behind."

Across the Lolo, the GAOA already funded 12 projects in 2021 and 10 new projects in 2022, plus a second year of funding for four of 2021's projects. Projects include repairing and maintaining forest service roads, roads within campgrounds and day-use sites, rental facility upkeep, bench replacements, bridge replacements, and toilet and water system improvements, according to lists provided by the Forest Service.

In Pattee specifically, Forest Service Press Officer Dan Hottle said that "it's hard to look at a place like this and realize that it's overlooked. I mean, we're right next to Missoula, this is probably one of the favorite areas for people to come."

In reality, he said, the facility's infrastructure has been outpaced by usage.

Nationwide, Wilkes said, funding allocations get determined by need, meaning some forests and regions receive more than others, although "each forest or each region wants their fair share."

"We are actually addressing and responding to what the constituents are saying out in the countryside," he said, noting an influx of people onto public lands since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. "Over the years, there's been some deferred maintenance, so as we began to look at the various forests throughout the United States we look at where that need is."

Actually addressing that need is stretching thin federal agencies that are already beleaguered by a nationwide labor shortage. Wilkes acknowledged Friday that the forest service hasn't been spared from acute staff shortages, and that a lack of workers is a hurdle to actually completing projects that are finally being funded. Partnerships with other entities could blunt the impacts of staff shortages, but "it's just that struggle that everybody's having," he said.

"We're trying to find creative ways to get the work actually done, and really, really leaning on those partners to help us in that decision-making process," he said.

Wilkes was particularly excited about the Youth Conservation Corps providing workers: "The youth are our future, and if we can actually infuse them in some of this work, that would be outstanding. Because what happens is, it teaches them a conservation ethic, so when they get to be my age we won't have to be teaching those things."

When the Great American Outdoors Act expires after 2025, he said, he hopes that public land users will see the benefits of projects the act funded and will push Congress to renew the act.

Elsewhere in Montana, Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau visited Helena, Bozeman and the Yellowstone region of Montana and Wyoming this week to pitch funding brought to the area through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a 2021 bill that provided $10 million for the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program in the state. The bill also funded $68 million in local ecosystem restoration nationwide, according to the department, including abandoned mine reclamation and mitigation of invasive plants and animals in Montana.

