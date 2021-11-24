Officials trying to locate missing Missoula man

Montana and Idaho officials are attempting to locate a missing man who was traveling from Missoula to southern California to see family.
Michael Edward Lopez, 71, was last heard from during a phone call to his family on the morning of Nov. 10, an alert from the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse said. After a planned stop in Caldwell, Idaho, was missed, authorities were contacted.
Lopez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He is Caucasian with balding grey hair and brown eyes. He has a pacemaker and suffers from other medical conditions.
The last contact was a phone ping near Challis, Idaho. He is driving a Green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 with Montana license plate 771170B.
If you have any information on Lopez's whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911.