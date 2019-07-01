Bicyclists are on the lookout around the Whitefish Trail system after a man encountered a family group of mountain lions on Friday afternoon.
“That’s pretty popular cat country,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish said on Monday. “There’s a ton of trails in there."
The cyclist was traveling near Haskill Lake, in the basin between the town of Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort. He told FWP officers three or four lions followed him briefly down the road before disappearing into the woods. The lions did not show any predatory behavior. FWP game wardens do not plan any control actions against the lions.
The incident occurred as debate has heated up over commercial backcountry foot and bike races are under review in the Flathead County area. The Flathead National Forest may host an ultramarathon east of Whitefish Lake, while another marathon covers the forest between Foys Lake and Blacktail Mountain Ski Area south of Kalispell.
Conservation advocates have objected, arguing that encouraging high-speed recreation in grizzly bear habitat is not good for either people or bears. U.S. Forest Service officials have responded that the risks of such events are so low, there is not sufficient reason to reject them.