Precautions for lion or bear encounters

What to Do If You Encounter a Mountain Lion

Do Not Approach a Lion: Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Do Not Run from a Lion: Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Do not turn your back. Make eye contact. If there are small children nearby, pick them up if possible so they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do Not Crouch Down or Bend Over: A person squatting or bending over looks a lot like a 4-legged prey animal. When in mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.

Appear Larger: Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.

Be Vocal: Talk calmly and regularly.

Teach Others How to Behave: One who starts running could initiate an attack.

What to Do If You Encounter a Bear

Cary Bear Spray: Make certain you have bear spray at the ready and know how to use it. If a grizzly bear charges your first option is to remain standing and direct your spray at the charging bear. The bear may "bluff charge" or run past you.

Never Approach: Slowly back away, if possible. Do not run from a bear. Keep a distance of at least 100 yards.

Stay calm: Don’t panic and run. Behave in a non-threatening manner. Do not attempt to frighten away or haze a grizzly bear that is near or feeding on a carcass.

Stay Together as a Group: Immediately pick up small children

Be Vocal: Speak softly. Do not make eye contact.

For more information about staying safe around wildlife, visit fwp.mt.gov. To report wildlife conflicts, contact the FWP Region 1 Headquarters at (406) 752-5501.