Officials warn of river safety amid freezing temperatures in Missoula

Following two recent river rescue incidents in Missoula, officials are reminding Missoulians to stay vigilant around the iced-over Clark Fork River this winter.

Missoula Fire Assistant Chief Philip Keating said recent ice conditions on the Clark Fork River are unpredictable because of temperature fluctuations.

“The Missoula Fire Department recommends using extreme caution around the river all times of the year,” he said. “However, ice conditions are very dynamic and unpredictable.”

With extremely cold temperatures frosting the Missoula valley over the past few weeks, chunks of ice formed in and on the banks of the Clark Fork River.

Last Thursday, two people tried to cross the river to Broadway Island. One fell through the ice into the freezing water, Keating said. The woman was out of the water when Missoula crews responded and was treated for hypothermia.

On Nov. 18, a whitetail doe and her fawn were pulled from the freezing water. They fell through the ice on the north side of the Clark Fork, near the pedestrian bridge. The two animals were released after Missoula fire team rescued them from the ice, Keating said.

He noted the Missoula Fire Department sees accidents every year. Last year, a man died after his car plunged into the Clark Fork’s icy water in late December.

“Surface air temps are below freezing,” Keating cautioned of current conditions.

It might seem like there are places where the ice is thick enough to walk on, but there are pockets where it’s not. Keating emphasized Missoulians should keep their pets away from the river and ice shelves.

“The best solution this time of year is to not put your animals in a position where they may have access to the ice,” he said. “If they end up on the ice it will put them in danger as well as the danger to bystanders and responders.”

If a person or their pet ends up in an unsafe situation, Keating said to immediately call 911 and give dispatchers a clear and accurate description of the situation. He also advised that bystanders shouldn’t venture onto the ice to help the person or pet. The victim should try to remain calm, and if it’s a pet that’s fallen through, call them to the shore.

National Weather Service Missoula Meteorologist LeeAnn Allegretto said temperatures are predicted to dip again this weekend, and widespread snow is expected Sunday into Monday in the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys.

“There is cold air in the valleys,” she said, adding meteorologists aren’t seeing anything in the systems right now to push the cold Arctic air out.

The extremely low temperatures in Missoula last weekend caused some of the ice in the Clark Fork to back up. Moderate temperatures in the mid-30s on Tuesday caused the ice to loosen up a bit, Allegretto said.

With daily low and high temperatures below freezing, patches of ice start to form and turn into larger chunks.