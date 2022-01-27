Old Bull Brewery: Frenchtown couple creates community gathering spot

Nic Pestel grew up in the small town of Three Forks, Montana, and was "blown away" by the craft beer he tasted when he moved to Missoula in the early 2000s.

He started brewing his own beer in 2008, and after perfecting his recipes he decided he wanted to open a brewery to share the flavors with others.

So, in 2019, he and his wife Theresa started Old Bull Brewing, the first and only brewery in Frenchtown. They had a goal of creating a family friendly gathering spot for the rural community, and so far they've succeeded.

"The community is awesome out here," he said. "It just keeps growing and we try to do community nights whenever we can to help out. We did one for Frenchtown High School seniors (in early December) and donated $1 from every pour that day."

They host live music throughout the year, along with a small farmers market when produce and flowers are in season.

The brewery has proved to be a business magnet for what can be considered "downtown" Frenchtown as well. Since they've opened, a fitness center has opened nearby and a new barbecue restaurant is set to open early in 2022.

"That will be nice because we'll start working with them and have their menus," Pestel said.

Pestel has four kids and works a full-time day job, so he usually only has time to brew beer on his lunch hour or at night.

"So my wife is pretty good," he says, grinning. "She puts up with me."

Still, it's clear he takes a lot of pride in his work. His Buffalo Jump brown ale won the gold medal at the 2021 North American Brewers Association beer awards, and he's also got a first-place award from the Denver International Beer Competition.

With the capacity to brew only three barrels, Old Bull Brewery is one of the smallest breweries in Montana, he said.

"I think there's only one smaller, out in eastern Montana somewhere, that does one barrel," he said.

Even with limited capacity, he produces a plethora of flavors. His most popular beer is the Exit 89 blonde ale, named for the Interstate 90 exit to get to Frenchtown. He's also got a vanilla coffee porter, a hazy IPA, a strawberry milkshake seltzer and a whiskey barrel-aged stout. The menu changes often, but people can buy 16-ounce cans in the taproom to take home.

"I like to play around," he explained. "I'm always doing something new. So some of them last like two or three days, especially if it's popular. Like, I did a spicy pickle one and it was gone in like four hours."

Sometimes he'll make a pilsner, and other times he'll make a Scotch ale.

His sister is an interior designer, so the inside of the brewery has a warm feel that includes lots of little interesting touches, including tabletops and a bar all hewn from the same giant fir tree near Butte. There are chairs outside to enjoy the sunshine when it comes, and plenty of large windows to let in light during the winter.

He gets a few tourists, especially because he's the westernmost brewery on Interstate 90 in Montana, but his customer base is almost all Frenchtown locals.

"It was our number one priority when we started, just to bring community together," he explained. "And we've gotten a lot of good feedback."

