Old Coca-Cola building in Missoula sold; housing development, church slated

The remaining two commercial spaces in the building are 11,000 and 9,000 square feet, respectively.

The U.S. Forest Service is also a new tenant at the old Coke building, using the facility in the short-term for a COVID-19 supplies cache.

Bowler, a member of Sovereign Hope Church, said he's excited for the property to see new life.

"You gotta start somewhere," he said, explaining his reasoning for the investment.

Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors represented CJB Properties in the transaction.

“It’s great to see local tenants find a good fit in this facility,” said Matt Mellott with Sterling CRE Advisors in a press release. “As Missoula grows, this kind of creative use of existing buildings will become more common. We’re going to see new life being breathed into properties all over town. It's an honor for us to support this kind of innovation.”

Mellott said industrial spaces are the "best poised to weather economic uncertainty" of all commercial real estate types because they can easily be converted to meet the demands of a city or region due to their flexible nature.

Coca Cola built a massive new $9 million, 70,000-square-foot facility out by the Missoula Airport, which opened up the Third Street location for redevelopment. The Third Street location is zoned for light industrial and residential.

