Old Coca-Cola building in Missoula sold; housing development, church slated

A 40,000-square-foot industrial building and five acres of prime property in central Missoula have been sold and there are plans for redevelopment.
The former Coca-Cola distribution facility at 2010 S. Third Street W. was officially sold to local buyer CJB Properties on Monday.
“We are very excited to see this as a great new addition to the Third Street neighborhood,” said Curt Bowler of CJB Properties.
Bowler, who owns the property on which the Great Floors business sits nearby, said that future development on the open land to the west of the building is in the design phase with plans for mixed commercial and residential uses. He hopes to fit roughly 40 housing units on top of commercial tenant spaces in an L-shaped development facing Curtis Street and Third Street.
Bowler intends to create three commercial condo units in the 40,000-square-foot building. Sovereign Hope Church of Missoula is slated to purchase part of the building as a new home for the congregation. That church is relocating after the city purchased the land it leases at what is now called Montana Rail Link Park near Southgate Mall.
The remaining two commercial spaces in the building are 11,000 and 9,000 square feet, respectively.
The U.S. Forest Service is also a new tenant at the old Coke building, using the facility in the short-term for a COVID-19 supplies cache.
Bowler, a member of Sovereign Hope Church, said he's excited for the property to see new life.
"You gotta start somewhere," he said, explaining his reasoning for the investment.
Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors represented CJB Properties in the transaction.
“It’s great to see local tenants find a good fit in this facility,” said Matt Mellott with Sterling CRE Advisors in a press release. “As Missoula grows, this kind of creative use of existing buildings will become more common. We’re going to see new life being breathed into properties all over town. It's an honor for us to support this kind of innovation.”
Mellott said industrial spaces are the "best poised to weather economic uncertainty" of all commercial real estate types because they can easily be converted to meet the demands of a city or region due to their flexible nature.
Coca Cola built a massive new $9 million, 70,000-square-foot facility out by the Missoula Airport, which opened up the Third Street location for redevelopment. The Third Street location is zoned for light industrial and residential.
