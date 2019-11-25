Good morning, and happy aáyčst hunting.
That’s “bull trout” in Salish, written here from the banks of nłˀaycčstm, “place of the small bull trout,” which is Missoula around the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek.
When we talk of aáyčst in the newspaper these days, it’s usually about protecting or paying tribute to them. Bull trout were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act 20 years ago, the last year of last century. Just last week, Eve Byron reported in the Missoulian on a move by three conservation groups to block a 2015 federal plan for managing them.
The week before, the Montana Department of Transportation opened its new Interstate 90 bridges at the mouth of the Blackfoot River. Their pier tops are adorned with logos that feature the word Naaycčstm, “place of the big bull trout.”
When lamenting things gone by, consider big fish stories. Their tellings were literary treasures.
One of the Missoulian’s earliest references to bull trout was in its “Brief Mention” column in July 1896. Two lads went fishing early one summer morning near the Garden City Bottling Works (roughly around today’s Orange Street bridge). One of them, Fred Smith, caught a three-pound bull trout with a small hook.
The newspaper saw fit to describe what happened next: “When this fish got the hook in his mouth Fred called to the other boy to come to his assistance and after struggling for several minutes they landed it on the bank and put it to death with a club.”
On an early June Saturday in 1897, attorney P.S. Prince cast a fly at nłˀaycčstm and came up with unsatisfactory results — a minnow. So the lawyer added a worm to the fly, which “pleased a denizen of the not so vasty deep," the Missoulian duly reported. "He was a bull trout.”
“So pleased was he with the acquaintance of the worm that he invited it to explore his internal arrangements," the scribe rhapsodized. "There was a rush, a snap and some fish ohmyzes. The hook, a No. 2 coachman fly, interfered with mastication and subsequent deglutition, or words to that effect.”
Norman Maclean wasn’t born yet, so he had (and probably would want) nothing to do with this masterpiece.
“He allowed his catch to have its own sweet way," the anonymous dramatist continued. "It reared, and plunged, and bucked, and cavorted, and jumped, and pirouetted, and laid down and sulked, and charged, and retreated, and jumped sideways, and turned handsprings, cart wheels and somersaults, and, in short, acted up as badly as a glass eyed cayuse fresh from the range when first saddled and mounted."
After “his fiship” gave up the fight, Prince guided him "quietly from the current into the eddy, from the eddy to the shore where as soon as it made its appearance a big six-foot companion leaped astride its back, hooked his fingers in its gills and whistled ‘I Want you Ma Honey.’"
Mr. Aáyčst weighed out at 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Prince paraded it around town for “the natives,” and presumably a newspaperman, to witness.
“They admired it — alive and raw,” the reporter reported. “Roasted, Mr. Prince will adore it. He proposes to have a hot time at his house tomorrow with tartare sauce on the side.”
In August 1898, Judge Frank Woody and Frank Jr. went camping at St. Regis. They returned home with “a large number of fish and a complete new set of fish stories,” the Missoulian announced. “The judge caught several bull trout so large and fierce that he was forced to shoot them before they could be landed.”
But none of the reported bull trout catches of the late 19th century compared with Aus Hartley’s whopper in the early months of the 20th.
Austin Hartley should be better remembered around here. When he died at age 95 in 1959, his obituary summed up his life. Hartley brought the first soda fountain to town in 1898 after taking over the candy store in the Florence Hotel from his brother, who had bolted for the Alaska gold rush. The fountain cost him $1,200, and on opening day the crowds lined up from the front door to the Higgins Avenue Bridge.
In 1904 Hartley showed Missoula’s first movie, “The Human Frog,” in the Union Theater, now the Union Club Bar and Grill. When logging operations returned to the Blackfoot Valley in 1926, he moved to the town of Sunset, these days headquarters of the Resort at Paws Up, to become its first postmaster. Hartley was told to change the name because there were too many other Sunsets.
“He picked Greenough in honor of Paul Greenough, son of Thomas L. Greenough,” his obit read.
It didn’t mention Hartley's fishing acumen, which was apparently well-known by the last day of May 1900.
“Aus Hartley added to his reputation yesterday by bringing in from the Big Blackfoot a bull trout which weighed 12½ pounds dressed,” the June 1 Missoulian said. “He caught some smaller fish but they didn't count placed alongside the mountain stream monster with a mouth as big as a Mississippi river catfish.”
Alas, we know not what the Salish term is for "pass the trout, hold the bull."