The Old Post Pub, a nonprofit bar and restaurant in downtown Missoula, announced on Facebook on Wednesday night that Thursday will be the last day the business is open.
“Missoula! Thursday is the LAST, Last call at The Old Post come say farewell and cheers us one last time,” the post read.
A bartender said all employees got a letter informing them of the closure on Wednesday.
“It comes with great sadness that after several years of financial difficulties the American Legion Post 101 members have decided to close the doors of the Old Post Pub effective October 31st, 2019,” read the letter from Trevor Weinheimer, American Legion Post 101 Commander. “With the help from several dedicated employees and professionals, the Old Post has made a tremendous effort to preserve the business and your employment, however our debt far exceeds our income.”
In the letter, Weinheimer said he would be happy to provide recommendations for employment.
The building that houses the business is owned by Tim France, who also owns Worden’s Market. The building at 451 N. Higgins was listed for sale for $3.9 million earlier this year but hasn’t sold yet, according to local real estate agent Jessie Eagen.
“Old Post just isn’t making it there,” Eagen said in a text message to the Missoulian. “We’re looking for a new tenant for that space.”
The bartender wasn’t sure if the Old Post would be open to the public for lunch and dinner on Thursday or just lunch.
