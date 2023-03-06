The Town Pump casino on Southwest Higgins Avenue — formerly the SilverTip — is set to close at the end of March.

During the week of March 20, the casino will close and prepare for demolition. After eight months, a new casino, liquor store and lounge will take the place of the existing building.

“We just found that the building was at the end of its useful life,” said Bill McGladdery, Town Pump’s director of corporate communications.

McGladdery explained the company will temporarily relocate its employees to other Town Pump locations throughout Missoula in order to bring them back when the casino is complete.

“We’re kind of excited about what the new building will look like and what it will bring to the community,” he added.