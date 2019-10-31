This isn’t meant to sound Halloween spooky, but it’s nice of Mary Livermore and John Brine to add their voices to the used book sale at Fort Missoula.
For the first time in its 10-year history, the opening day of the Friends of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula’s annual sale falls on the last day of October, and there’s a corner of Heritage Hall dedicated to, well, scary stuff.
Volunteer Victor Machart has fixed up the Banshee Book Store, replete with a ghost and other creepy things, but also books that fit right in with the theme, candy for the kiddies and a commemorative Batty for Books bag for the first 25 adults to come on costume.
But you’ll want to listen for the spirits of Livermore and Brine.
“The opening of the War of the Rebellion found me in Boston, my native city,” Livermore begins, in a book published in 1889 called “My Story of the War: A Woman’s Narrative of Four Years’ Personal Experience as Nurse in the Union Army” (there’s more to the title but that’ll have to do).
Book sorters were just discovering Wednesday, on the day before the four-day sale starts, what a find it was.
Andrea Merrill-Maker did some research at lunch and found that the book was worth $300 in poor condition and around $600 in decent shape. This one falls in the latter category, and Livermore (1820-1905) will tell her story to someone in western Montana for the cut-rate price of $325 in the specialty rack.
Livermore popped up unannounced in Missoula with her story, a donation to the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula from an unknown patron. And she did it in a year in which America celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment which, pending ratification by the states in 1920, granted women equal voting rights with men.
“She was one of the original suffragists, and has a huge importance for women in America,” said the historical museum’s Jessie Rogers.
Brine’s voice, with a British accent, reverberates from much farther back in history. He compiled a book that might be titled “The Certain Efficacy of the Death of Christ,” but it’s hard to tell by looking at it. Books published in London in 1743 didn’t shout out their title.
Rogers has been around for five of these sales, and “The Certain Efficacy” is easily the oldest she’s seen. Making it even more distinct is the pencil inscription inside the hardback cover. Apparently referring to Brine, it reads “A Descendent of John Rogers, who was burnt by the Roman Catholics in the 1st year of the reign of Queen Mary 1554.”
The book sale turns 10 with a familiar format: Thursday through Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Most books sell for $1.50 a stacked inch. There’s more than 60,000 to choose from, so many that they spill over from Heritage Hall to the historic T-1 Post Headquarters building next door. Cash and checks are accepted, and there’s an ATM on site. Commemorative bookmarks go to the first 1,000 who show up. This year they were created by local artists Mary Beth Wilhelm and Ed Jenne. And Sunday, before the whole shebang shuts down at 4 p.m., books go for $10 a bag. Bags are provided.
Rogers said at 60,000 to 80,000 books, the Missoula sale rivals one at the Billings Public Library as the largest in Montana, and one of the largest this side of Seattle and Portland.
Each year is different. Last year a big percentage of the books came from a few donors.
“This year was a lot more kind of grassroots, just masses of people bringing smaller amounts of books, which is interesting because I think it adds to an eclectic mix,” Rogers said. “You really never know what you’re going to get.”
This year’s biggest genre is classic literature: four tables worth, upwards of 1,000 books alone by the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Mark Twain and Edgar Allen Poe, and with titles such as “White Fang” and “Treasure Island," the first five novels of the Wizard of Oz series, “Life of Lincoln,” and “The Robe.”
The museum’s Book Sorting Club has honed its technique. Books are accepted throughout the year, and the club started in January winnowing the wheat from the chaff. “We do orientations all year long for the new folks, reminding them what the parameters are,” Rogers said. “We play the good-book, bad-book kind of thing.”
So out go fad medical and weight-loss books, or “How To Bring Up Your Baby” from 1974, she said. Out too go the “torn, ripped and nasty books.”
“We’re shoring it up each year, getting better with how the process works,” Rogers said. “We have built a reputation of having good books.”
Presales are steadfastly refused. Missoula and western Montana has what she called “a very strong bibliophile population” that also loves to support local organizations.
And, know it or not, they’re on a candid camera when they walk into Heritage Hall. Don’t worry. The time-lapse camera installed by Missoula Community Access Television in the loft that tracks setup to Sunday goes so fast you’ll be hard put to identify yourself. That’s the case with the five-minute YouTube clip from last year’s sale. Go to this story on Missoulian.com for the link.