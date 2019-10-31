Fort Missoula Used Book Sale

The book sale to benefit the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula runs Thursday through Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Doors close at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. Sunday. All proceeds fund the museum's new exhibits, restoration and preservation of historic buildings and creation of educational programming for all ages.