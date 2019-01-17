A notable bit of the old Missoula Mercantile returned on Wednesday when workers restored four prism windows to the façade of its Pharmacy Building corner.
The line of glass tiles dating back to the turn of the 20th century have picked up a purple tint after decades of sunshine. They’ve also lost decades of grime after a meticulous cleaning and repair job by stained glass artist Amy Boughton-Engkjer.
“I’m very relieved,” Boughton-Engkjer said after the panels had been secured in place. “Everything slid in right in the way they were supposed to.”
From inside the future restaurant space, the tiles demonstrated their original purpose of reflecting sunlight deep into the interior of the old structure. Each 4-inch-square piece of glass has one side of angled ribs that bend light away from the floor and horizontally into the room. Seen together, the roughly 500 tiles glitter like a summer seashore.
The façade of the once-separate Garden City Pharmacy is the only remaining exterior of the Mercantile, which once housed Missoula’s longest-operating department store at the corner of Higgins Avenue and Front Street. The building was vacant for nearly seven years before Bozeman-based Octagon Partners started demolition and construction of the new hotel. A lengthy court fight with local historic preservation advocates delayed the project.
The future Marriott Hotel complex remains on schedule to open for guests on Feb. 14, according to Dick Anderson Construction superintendent Brian Nostrant. The $38 million project will have 177 rooms in five stories. The first floor will have several restaurants and shops, but those are under separate construction deadlines.
“They’ve already got the towels hanging in the rooms on the second floor,” Nostrant said on Wednesday. “The third floor doesn’t have linens yet. The fourth floor is close to done and the fifth is about a week behind that.”
The Pharmacy corner will contain the hotel’s presidential suite. It also has a pair of arched tile windows of the same prism glass as the first-floor panel bands.
“Right before I left, the sun broke out and really lit them up,” Boughton-Engkjer said. “Every angle looks a little different.”