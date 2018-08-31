It wasn't long ago that Darian Stevens sat in the bleachers at Cold Springs Elementary as a student listening to speakers during school assemblies. If you asked her then, she probably wouldn't have guessed that she would return years later to speak to students about her experience as an Olympian.
But that's exactly what she did when she came home to Missoula for a visit with four other Olympian friends on Friday, Aug. 31.
Maggie Voisin, Jess Breda, Devin Logan and Julia Krass joined Stevens to speak to students after Cold Springs Principal, Christina Stevens — who also happens to be Darian's mother — asked if they would make a special visit to the school.
The athletes know first-hand how helpful it was to them to have leaders to look up to.
“The kids are the best part because they’re the next generation and no matter what you say, they’re always so excited," said Logan, who won a silver medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. "It’s important to inspire them because you want to pass on your lessons.”
“Someone did it for us,” Voisin said. “That’s the greatest part about what we do is that we get to inspire more people."
The Olympians spoke on a variety of topics, but one of the main things they emphasized was the importance of dreaming young, and not giving up on those dreams.
”No matter what age you are, no matter what your dreams are, you can achieve whatever you want if you believe in yourself,” Voisin said. Voisin's career reflects the same sentiment. At just 15 years old, she qualified for the U.S. slopestyle team for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, making her the youngest American to qualify for the Winter Olympics since 1972. Unfortunately, she injured herself while practicing and wasn't able to compete that year.
But she didn't let that slow her down. She recovered, began training again and qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
“We all had dreams of skiing and we went for it regardless of what anyone told us," Voisin said.
They also told students that sometimes, things are out of your control. As with any sport, injuries happen. While training for Sochi in 2014, Breda experienced a head injury that left her unable to ski. She could have let that get her down, but instead, she decided to study neuroscience and focus her career on studying the brains of animals.
The other skiers agreed that the Olympics aren't always the most important thing. Slopestyle didn't become an official Olympic sport until 2011. They skied because they loved to and eventually that meant competing for the Olympics.
Krass said she never gave much thought to the Olympics until she ended up making the team a week before Sochi. She didn't make the team in 2018 and now a lot of people ask her if she's done competing. “No” is always her answer. “There’s a lot more to it than one big goal,” Krass said.
The teammates all spoke about the importance of having friends and a support system to get through the ups and downs. They also noted that sometimes, especially when overcoming an injury, others might not believe in you and you have to believe in yourself.
The kids had many questions as the assembly came to an end, ranging from asking the athletes their height to why they love skiing. The five women took time to answer all of them, even going past the bell marking the end of the day.
“The biggest thing I take away is the grit, the perseverance, and to see real-life examples of that," third-grade teacher Katie Lapointe said. "They were kids once who had dreams and they stuck with it. That’s huge. And I know my third-graders take that very seriously." Lapointe also noted the importance of having female role models.
The teammates agreed that inspiring others is important to them, especially kids.
"The next Olympian could be in these stands,” Logan said. Voisin was quick to add, “We want more Montanans.”