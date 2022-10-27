On La Niña's whim, snow could slake drought, increase avalanche risk

A winter forecast to be colder and snowier than normal could help ease drought conditions across western Montana.

But that's only if this winter actually ends up being snowier than normal.

Almost all of western Montana is in moderate or severe drought, the two lowest of four levels of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The entire Hi-Line region and much of the Rocky Mountain Front is in extreme drought, the second most-severe level. According to Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik, a scientist with Verisk Weather Solutions, most of western Montana would need 110–120% of normal precipitation this winter to end drought conditions. Some drier areas would need 130–150% of normal precipitation to end drought conditions.

Despite a cold and wet spring this year that delayed the start of summer weather, "it was a pretty bleak picture ever since the switch kind of flipped in early July," he said during a Pacific Northwest Drought Early Warning System online seminar on Monday. Plus, he said, "it's been very dry to start autumn."

That all changed this past weekend, when an unseasonably warm fall gave way to belated cold, wet weather that delivered snow across the region above about 5,000 feet elevation. But despite the recent influx of moisture, he said, there are still "widespread drought conditions everywhere in the Northwest other than this tiny bit of far southwestern Oregon."

This winter is the third in a row where an oceanic and atmospheric condition known as La Niña could channel an atmospheric river of moisture over the U.S., resulting in higher-than-usual snowfall.

The big question: Where will that extra snow fall?

"There's quite a bit of variability during all of the La Niña events," said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operation Prediction Branch at the U.S. Climate Prediction Center, a program of the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He said that models suggest this year's La Niña will be sustained for months by cold sub-surface waters in the northern Pacific, with the phenomenon lasting until about March. After that, drier conditions are more likely.

Some years, La Niña brings heavy snowfall to the Sierra while leaving the Rockies high and dry. Other years it clobbers Utah and Colorado while missing the Pacific Northwest. The variability in which areas are graced with La Niña snow occurs regardless of whether the La Niña effect is weak or strong, Gottschalck said.

But, on average across decades of recent La Niña events, the Missoula area sees 12–24 inches more snowfall than normal.

Whether or not that snowfall materializes, and whether it contains enough water content to end or diminish the area's drought, won't be clear until winter's end.

Snowpack base

Beyond those tracking the drought, the La Niña-driven snow could affect another group in western Montana: Snowmobilers, skiers and snowboarders who take to powder for fun or function, and those who ply the roads and rails that crisscross the mountains. Early-season snowfall could offer a fast-track to dreamy powder turns, but it also holds the potential of elevated avalanche risk.

In particular, October's snowfall could pose a risk of season-long instability in the snowpack, depending on how the season plays out, if it becomes a weak layer near the ground.

Jeff Carty, director of the West-Central Montana Avalanche Center and one of three avalanche forecasters at the Missoula-based organization, said that "there's a variety of scenarios that could take place," and that, at this point, "what the weather's going to do, I'm just going to wait and see."

If early-season snow sits uncovered without new snowfall for an extended time, particularly amid cold, clear conditions, the snow crystals could transform into angular, roughly pyramidal facets that do not bond to each other. If that happens, and the faceted snow gets buried by later storms as the season's snowpack builds, the facets could become depth hoar, like a pile of marbles as the base of a more solid slab of snow above.

A slab over a weak layer is the recipe for avalanches, and the phenomenon can stick around through much of the winter, becoming a persistent weak layer avalanche problem. That's what happened around west-central Montana in 2019–20 and 2020–21, he said, "and both those years we were plagued by a rotten base, and that persisted through most the season." February powder dumps helped deep-buried facets round out and bond in some places, but "the areas that received less snow, those facets persisted all the way to spring."

However, Carty said, if the current snow is followed by frequent storms without long intervals between — or if this snow melts to bare ground and the snowpack starts again from nothing later in the season — then the area could have a relatively stable snowpack base through the season. Last year's October snows mostly melted away, he said, and then 10 snowy days in December built the season's base from scratch, followed by regular snowfall, "and we had a really stable base" across most of the center's forecast area, which stretches from Lost Trail Pass on the south to the Seeley Lake area on the north.

Even in the case of a stable base, other avalanche phenomena like upper-snowpack slabs from recent storms, or crusts caused by rain that are later buried, could still crop up.

"Really it's all about the depth of snow and when we get it," he said.

Until the area sees more snow, which forecasts indicate will happen in coming days and weeks, there's not much avalanche risk across western Montana, he said. There aren't many places with snow deep enough to ski or snowboard. The biggest hazard right now for those who try are early season, shallow-snow hazards like logs and rocks lurking under the surface. Hunters should be careful to avoid steep, snowy slopes and wind-drifted areas, he said.

"As we get more snow ... the hazard is going to rise as more snow piles up," he said. "If it's deep enough to ride, it's deep enough to slide."