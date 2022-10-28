On the Rocky Boy Reservation, voters feel ignored, resentful

BOX ELDER — Just outside Havre, the political signs stop at the Rocky Boy Reservation border.

Billboards of candidates’ faces line U.S. Highway 2, which cuts through town, and U.S. Highway 87, which leads from Havre to the reservation. A few homes on each block post glossy signs in their yards. The signs advertise candidates running for Montana’s Supreme Court, state legislative seats, and the new eastern congressional seat.

On the reservation, though, there are no signs for candidates running in the upcoming general election. Instead, homemade tribal council signs — painted on plywood — line the winding, rural roads. The Chippewa Cree Council election is set for Nov. 8, the same day as the midterm.

The differences don’t stop there.

Havre sits on Montana’s Hi-Line in the plains. About 9,300 people live there, 81% of whom are white. The median household income is $50,635.

About 25 miles to the south in the Bears Paw Mountains, the Rocky Boy Reservation spans 171 square miles of hilly terrain. The reservation is home to 3,770 people, 95% of whom are Native American. The median household income there is $30,139.

Where Havre has hotels, restaurants, boutiques and a Walmart, the Rocky Boy Reservation has a handful of convenience stores, most of which are located dozens of miles from where people live.

It’s not just the political signs that are missing on the reservation — the candidates aren’t there either.

Austin Valencia, a 26-year-old computer science student at Stone Child College on the reservation, said he “hasn’t heard too much” about the upcoming federal election.

“Usually, around this time, there’s a bunch of signs or (the candidates) come in to the college and have a big billboard and have everyone talk,” he said, adding that the event would typically broadcast on the radio. “I don’t know who’s running at the moment. Usually, they have buttons or signs, but I haven’t seen any. It’s kind of difficult because if I’m going to go vote, I want to make sure I know who I’m voting for. It’s kind of crazy that I don’t know who I’m voting for.”

Rocky Boy voters talk about the November midterms Students and faculty at Stone Child College on the Rocky Boy Reservation talk about the upcoming November midterms, voter engagement on the re…

Signs alone don’t necessarily get people to the polls. They don’t accurately predict turnout or engagement. But for people living on the Rocky Boy Reservation, the lack of political signage coupled with the silence from political candidates is symbolic of a larger message — that their votes, their voices and their community don’t matter.

Some voters on the Rocky Boy Reservation say they feel ignored. Others feel resentful.

Experts say Native voters could lose a lot if they don’t turn out this election, as their representation — and their power — in the Legislature are at stake.

Who’s running?

The Rocky Boy Reservation is the smallest of seven Native American sovereign homelands in Montana. Most of the reservation overlaps with Hill County, and a smaller fraction overlaps with Chouteau County. In the 2020 general election, 7,302 Hill County residents, or 79% of registered voters, and 3,022 Chouteau County voters, or 81% or those registered, turned out.

Depending on which county they live in, reservation residents will vote for different candidates when it comes to county commissioners, clerk and recorder, sheriff, attorney, superintendent and treasurer. Regardless of where they live, all voters in Montana will vote on one of two congressional seats, state Supreme Court candidates and several statewide ballot measures.

In Hill County, most local races include candidates who are running unopposed, with the exception of a county commissioner race, where candidates Sheri Williams, a Democrat, Diane McLean, the Republican incumbent, and Les Odegard, an Independent, face off.

While tribes are sovereign, issues that concern Indigenous communities often come up in local politics.

McLean, the current vice-chair of the commission, for example, has criticized the Hill County Health Department’s handling of COVID-19 for being too strict. According to the Havre Daily News, she has supported conspiracy theories promoting the treatment of COVID-19 with Ivermectin, and she has incorrectly said that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing people.

McLean’s challengers, Williams and Odegard, both supported the health department in its handling of the pandemic. COVID-19 disproportionately infected and killed Indigenous people in Montana. The virus was the No. 1 cause of death among Native Americans in the state in 2020, and the Rocky Boy Health Center offered incentives for young people to get vaccinated.

Additionally, two of the three current commissioners, including McLean and Chair Mark Peterson, opposed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary. Haaland later became the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. None of the current commissioners responded to a request for comment regarding tribal issues in local politics.

‘We matter, too’

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, is running unopposed for House District 32. He is particularly passionate about issues concerning bison, education, tribal languages and missing and murdered Indigenous people. He said the lack of political engagement for matters outside the reservation isn’t new.

“People have become apprehensive as far as our involvement in the state,” Windy Boy said. “For a school board election, for example, a person who gets about 65 votes would be the winner. For the tribal council, you’d have to hit 500 votes to get in the top.”

Windy Boy has been involved in state politics for 20 years. If Native voters don’t get to the polls, he said, “We’ll lose our seats. That’s the bottom line.”

“We need a voice that prioritizes us and makes sure our interests are heard,” he said. “It takes a Native to understand Native issues and obstacles. I don’t have confidence in any non-Native representing me.”

Arielle Sutherland, a community organizer for Western Native Voice, said in years past, candidates would send or drop signs off at the tribal office or college. Candidates also used to visit the reservation and host community events. But not this year.

Voter turnout on the reservation, according to Sutherland, was especially low in 2020, as the reservation was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sutherland thinks candidates might overlook the tribal community now because the turnout was poor.

“It sends the message that we’re not important, that our vote is not as important,” she said. “They’re not committed to getting the Native vote.”

Representatives for Rep. Matt Rosendale, who is running for re-election, did not respond to questions of whether he had campaigned on the Rocky Boy Reservation.

Penny Ronning, who is running against Rosendale for Montana’s eastern congressional district, said she visited earlier this month for a Leadership Montana conference on the Rocky Boy Reservation, where she met with business owners and tribal elders.

But Ronning’s visit wasn’t necessarily felt throughout the tribal community. Staff and students at Stone Child College weren’t aware of her visit, and Sutherland wasn’t notified either.

Jaylynn Mitchell, 22, lives on the reservation and is a student at Stone Child College. She said her friends aren’t politically engaged.

“What it all comes down to is (candidates) don’t come out here and campaign,” Mitchell said. “So (students) don’t know who’s running. They’re not going to vote for somebody they don’t know.”

Mitchell wishes the candidates would come talk to people on the reservation. She wants to hear their story. She wants to know what they can do for her community.

“I feel like (the candidates) always prioritize the bigger Native communities,” she said. “I always see them going out to the Crow Nation, they’re huge. But they don’t come here, to the smaller communities. We matter, too.”

Sutherland said she would like to see candidates visit the reservation and meet with the tribal council. She’d also appreciate a community forum, where candidates could visit with residents and answer questions.

“Instead of just telling us what they’re going to do for us, (they should) ask what we want from them,” she said. “I understand that they’re busy, but in Indian Country, our votes do have power.”

Past candidate visits have resonated with people on the reservation.

Valencia remembered when Sen. Steve Daines visited campus. And Shana Henry, a recruiter at the tribal college, remembers Kathleen Williams visiting during her campaign. The last time Henry remembers students being fired up about an election was in 2008 when former President Barack Obama first ran.

“Obama was younger,” she said. “This is going to sound bad, but (candidates today), they don’t look, sound or talk like us.”

‘They don’t understand us’

While some people on the reservation feel ignored or disengaged when it comes to the federal election, others feel something different — resentment.

Like in many towns that border reservations, there are tensions between residents of Havre and the Rocky Boy Reservation. Native Americans, who must travel to Havre for groceries and other errands, say they often experience racism there.

Marquieta Jilot, dean of student services at the college, said an Uber driver once told her, “Oh, you’re Native American? So my taxes go to you.”

“They don’t understand us, and I don’t feel like they want to,” Jilot said. “I’m not saying everyone’s racist. There are good people in Havre. But there are ones that aren’t. They stare at you when you go in a store. … It almost feels like there’s this brick wall all the way around Havre. And then you have Rocky Boy and Fort Belknap (Indian Reservation, 25 miles to the east) on the outside.”

Sutherland said she recently bought a new car, and while she was at a gas station in Havre, she saw a highway patrol car. She waited 15 minutes for the policeman to leave, but he didn’t. When Sutherland finally pulled out of the gas station, he pulled her over.

“He said, ‘You have new plates. I just wanted to see,’” she recalled.

While these tensions persist year-round — not just in election season — Sutherland said conflict between the reservation and Havre combined with a perceived lack of interest from candidates, can brew resentment in the tribal community.

Because the upcoming election concerns the state, Sutherland said, people on the reservation may incorrectly assume the election is only “for people in Havre.”

“And when you have that racism going on, a lot of people are not going to want to do what they think Havre wants us to do,” she said. “I feel like they’re retaliating in a way.”

Why it matters

Sutherland said she fears that with a low turnout, Indigenous people in Montana could also lose representation in the Legislature. Twelve Native American lawmakers currently serve in the state Legislature. Without those people at the table, the tribe could lose financial support for education, housing and infrastructure.

“There’s a power in numbers,” she said. “If we have more people (in the Legislature), it shows we’re serious. We’re a powerful people, so we want our culture and our traditions and our livelihood here on the reservation to be protected.”

Aside from representation, Sutherland said tribal sovereignty is always on the ballot.

“Some elders tell me they just don’t believe in voting because we are sovereign,” Sutherland said. “But I tell them we need to vote to protect our sovereignty. We need to elect people that believe in our sovereignty and that won’t break these treaties.”

Last Legislative session, members of Montana’s American Indian Caucus condemned a number of bills they said threatened tribal sovereignty, including some that concerned voting access, bison, protests and tax exemptions.

And the Supreme Court in June ruled in favor of allowing state law enforcement to prosecute non-Native people who commit crimes against Native people on reservation land — a decision that experts and tribal leaders criticized, saying it undermined sovereignty.

But these messages don’t always resonate with people on the reservation.

“State politics affect us, but the understanding here is, we just know here,” Jilot said. “We don’t know who makes it to state office or how they represent us. When it comes to Congress and funding, people here just don’t understand how those dots connect.”

Windy Boy said he expects issues of bison, women’s rights and gun control to come up this legislative session, as they do every year. But this time, he’s also preparing for Montana’s constitution to come under attack.

A subsection of the constitution says “the state recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of the American Indians.” In 1999, that subsection paved the way for Montana’s Indian Education for All Act, which requires a commitment in the state’s educational goals to preserve Indigenous culture.

“Voting matters because when issues come to the table that concern us, it won’t be a primary focus for some (lawmakers), even if they represent a majority Native district,” Windy Boy said. “I just want to tell Indian Country, ‘Get off your keister and vote!’”

This project was produced with financial support from the American Press Institute. Lee Montana reporter Nora Mabie is reporting from all seven Montana tribal reservations on how voter outreach and registration efforts resonate in Indian Country.