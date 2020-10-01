On Thursday, Missoula has 6 COVID-19 patients in intensive care

Data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shows that there were 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Missoula hospitals on Thursday, Oct. 1.

"Keep in mind these numbers change daily," said DPHHS public information officer Jon Ebelt.

At St. Patrick Hospital, 11 COVID patients were hospitalized, with six of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 24 licensed ICU beds at that hospital, and there were 17 other patients in ICU with non-COVID-related issues. That means there was only one open ICU bed on Thursday. That hospital has 42 ventilators, and five ventilators were in use for non-COVID issues while one ventilator was in use on a COVID patient.

At Community Medical Center, there were two COVID patients hospitalized on Thursday. Neither of them were in the ICU. That hospital has 13 licensed ICU beds, and 11 patients were in the ICU for non-COVID-related issues, meaning there were two ICU beds free. That hospital has 16 total ventilators with three of them in use for non-COVID issues.

