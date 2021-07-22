One arrested in connection with Rock Creek Road explosion

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a detonation of a non-lethal explosive device in the Lolo National Forest.

A Missoula man has been jailed in Granite County for felony criminal endangerment in connection with the explosion, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said. The incident occurred Monday morning.

The device deployed was deemed non-lethal by officials, Sheriff Dunkerson said. There were no injuries or deaths reported. The incident occurred in the Lolo National Forest, near mile marker 19 on Rock Creek Road.

The case is still under investigation, Dunkerson said.

