One Covid journey: Ronan couple thankful for survival

My daughter in Seattle is very health literate, did some research for us, and sent us a package of supplements to add to what we already had. We leaned into the anti-inflammatory supplements and teas. Though everybody is unique and different traditions have different anti-inflammatories, this is what worked for us. We took monolaurin, a multivitamin with enzymes and probiotics, quercetin, A, C, D, B12, NAC two times a day, all for lung and blood support and to reduce inflammation. Each person needs to research their own individual needs and check that nothing may take contradicts other medicines or conditions they might have. We forced ourselves to eat a healthy anti-inflammatory diet with electrolyte-balancing soup, even if we couldn’t taste it. Melatonin at night seemed to reduce inflammation and aid sleep. I drank ginger-turmeric-agrimony tea during the daytime, and made turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper tea at night. I slept with a humidifier on and hot water bottle and used standard cough syrup with dextromethorphan, all which helped calm down the cough so we could sleep. We have been sent creosote bush from Arizona for steam-tent inhalation, which does seem to help clear the corners of the lungs. Soup made out of shiitake mushrooms and roots seems to be helping us rebuild at the basis. I’ve been looking for some chanterelles because of that dream, but haven’t found any yet.