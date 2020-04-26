One Covid journey: Ronan couple thankful for survival

Wren Walker Robbins was Lake County’s fifth and most recent resident to test positive to COVID-19 in early April, a week after her partner Heather Roan Robbins became the second.
Beyond the physical symptoms, “there was a lot of worry because you don’t know which direction it might go,” Walker Robbins said last week. “Some people got really sick really quick, and a lot people started getting really sick later.”
They were OK though understandably cautious about distancing and masking when the Missoulian visited them Wednesday at their home on Terrace Lake Road east of Ronan.
“I have a sense of victory,” Roan Robbins said, raising her arms in celebration. “I’m still tired and exhausted but there is a feeling like, oh, my God, we made it.”
She made it clear that their stories and roads to recovery should not be seen as blueprints. In answer to the Missoulian’s invitation for COVID-19 survivors to share their stories, Roan Robbins submitted a detailed and insightful look back at the preceding month.
“I think it’s so important that these stories come out,” she said. “People are reading about dying but the death rate is (low), and there’s the people who don’t even know they have it.
“I’m not seeing much talk about the people who have it, they go through it, but they don’t go to the hospital and they survive.”
She called her account:
“One Covid Journey — What Helped Us.”
By Heather Roan Robbins
Breathing is good, I like breathing and came close to not breathing a few times last month. I’ve seen a lot of information about mild COVID-19, five days with a little cough, and the deadly form requiring hospitalization, but our experience was somewhere in between. It needed all the training my World War II Army nurse mother gave me as a child, and all the alternative health training I’ve been graced with since then.
Every March I go to New York to teach astrology for a week. This year I hoped I could get in and out before the COVID pandemic escalated, and missed. I’m trying to give purpose to my experience by making it useful to others.
My time in NYC March 12-18 covered the week the public health situation turned. As my plane took off toward New York they canceled flights to Europe; we had to turn around and let off the foreign-bound passengers. Then the quarantine really ramped up. Bars and restaurants closed; the city turned from bustling busy to echoing quiet interspersed with sirens. Although I practiced surgical scrubs and sterile interactions in New York, I traveled back to Montana connecting through Salt Lake City on the day it was hit by earthquakes and was stuck in airports surrounded by a chorus of coughing for 24 hours until the ground quieted and air travel reopened.
My mate stocked up while I was gone so we could quarantine ourselves when I returned. I sat next to empty seats on the planes, went straight home and did not leave for a month. The third day back I had an odd dream. I was in a gathering of mythological virus-resistant characters, and I heard “Just you, me, 15 gods, Prometheus’ liver and some chanterelle mushrooms” and woke up (laughing). I had the feeling that there was a cost for the arrogance of my travel (the liver), but whatever I went through, I wouldn’t go through alone, and there was medicine around.
In another day I started to cough, in two more days so did my mate Wren Walker Robbins, a professor of science education at Salish Kootenai College, teaching from home for the rest of the semester. The first five days brought the COVID cough, a dry, inflaming, unproductive cough behind the sternum, headache, 100+ fever, trouble regulating body temperature, a noticeable loss of taste and smell (curry tasted like rancid peanut butter) and a deepening bone-level exhaustion. When I woke up coughing blood, I called the St. Luke community clinic, and they told me to come to the hospital drive-through emergency area to get tested. I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, and Wren a week later.
Our health began to shift on days 6-10 with thickening brain fog and worsening physical symptoms. We got out of breath just feeding the dogs and felt unusually emotionally labile, crying and laughing at the slightest plot twist. The county nurse called us to tell us the results of the test, and to make sure that we had not interacted with anybody and potentially infected them. They were ready to follow down our contacts and have them tested, but we did not have any. A doctor from the ER here at St. Luke contacted us and made sure he had access to our records if needed. All our medical support said as long as we can breathe without a ventilator, stay home, both for our safety and comfort and for that of the community. If we had to come in, they were ready for us, just call ahead so they could prepare. We felt really supported by our medical community throughout this.
This disease affected our neurological system, made it hard to think clearly, took out our sense of taste and smell, and made us highly emotional. Inflammation of the lining of the respiratory system, irritation in the gut, inflammation around the nerves was our subjective experience. The lung issues were different than any other lung issues I’ve had, it did not produce phlegm but did produce inflammation/irritation. Even though the lungs sounded clear, to the nurse (in full PPE gear) at the testing site, they did not feel clear. New information coming in from the ERs in New York report that this is not ordinary pneumonia, it is more like altitude sickness. When you can’t breathe right, your thinking can get a little screwy, and it’s hard to tell when you actually need help. We ordered an oxygen meter for the finger, so we could monitor our oxygen levels. Mine were in the low 90s but still above 90, and we had decided we’d consider going to the hospital for extra oxygen if it dropped to 90 or below. It helped us stay home with confidence that although we felt like crap, we weren’t ignoring signs of a really dangerous situation.
I slept in a reclining chair to elevate my head and help the breathing. That seemed to help until my lungs began to feel odd, inflamed, and then lying on my back made breathing more difficult. On day 10-12, often a dangerous time in this disease, I had some scary asthma-like symptoms that needed action. As I went to sleep the night before my breathing sounded like I had inhaled the reeds of some toy whistle; when I woke up, I couldn’t catch my breath, sounded like a seal when I tried, my bronchi had swollen. Even though it has been many decades, I remembered the drill: Stay calm, slow the breathing (just when you want to gasp for what little air you can get in), run hot water in the sink and throw a towel over my head so I could inhale steam until I could catch my breath. I then lay in an inverted prone position, with my chest and head slanted down, for 10 minutes at a time to help clear the bottom of my bronchi. Repeat as needed.
My daughter in Seattle is very health literate, did some research for us, and sent us a package of supplements to add to what we already had. We leaned into the anti-inflammatory supplements and teas. Though everybody is unique and different traditions have different anti-inflammatories, this is what worked for us. We took monolaurin, a multivitamin with enzymes and probiotics, quercetin, A, C, D, B12, NAC two times a day, all for lung and blood support and to reduce inflammation. Each person needs to research their own individual needs and check that nothing may take contradicts other medicines or conditions they might have. We forced ourselves to eat a healthy anti-inflammatory diet with electrolyte-balancing soup, even if we couldn’t taste it. Melatonin at night seemed to reduce inflammation and aid sleep. I drank ginger-turmeric-agrimony tea during the daytime, and made turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper tea at night. I slept with a humidifier on and hot water bottle and used standard cough syrup with dextromethorphan, all which helped calm down the cough so we could sleep. We have been sent creosote bush from Arizona for steam-tent inhalation, which does seem to help clear the corners of the lungs. Soup made out of shiitake mushrooms and roots seems to be helping us rebuild at the basis. I’ve been looking for some chanterelles because of that dream, but haven’t found any yet.
Our doctor gave us a short course of azithromycin, which doesn’t touch the virus but can help prevent secondary pneumonia. Wren really noticed a difference. Our doctor also gave me an inhaler which I carried like a talisman, like an umbrella to avoid rain. It made me feel a lot safer, and I never needed to use it. We are both doing gentle qigong deep-breathing exercises daily to stretch and fill our lungs. Twice friends dropped food off for us, and we had our bank mail them a check, because we didn’t want to touch cash or paper and hand it to them for fear of spreading the disease. Neighbors dropped off oranges and other food in our mailbox, which really helped and touched our hearts. When my humidifier died, I reached out to the Lake County Community Support group and asked if they had someone who could pick one up for me if I paid for it over the phone. They most graciously did, and I had a new one by bedtime.
Because of earlier autoimmune issues I know my mood profoundly affects my immune system so I’ve been careful to stay fully informed but with boundaries. I check the news twice a day, not all day, I stay awake to new danger and research, but keep my focus on health and healing. I’ve also put boundaries up with beloveds who first barraged me with urgent articles and fearful, angry comments. I’d already read most of them and didn’t need this anxiety but took their concern as a sign of love. Be careful to not project anxiety upon one another. We need all power to the force field right now.
Pray rather than worry. I’ve been gratefully included in many prayers and healing circles. I feel the prayers pouring in as a pool of energy to tap into when I don’t have my own, essential to help us turn out of the scary time. Thank you to all who held me in healing light.
On day 16 we began to feel less easily overwhelmed, no longer skating around quicksand with the feeling that our health could go south at any moment. The fever stopped a day or two later. But we were both still definitely not well. The cough continued, the strange sense of smell and taste, still out of breath easily, still emotionally labile, though getting steadier and able to sit up and work on the computer for a little bit at a time.
At 3+ weeks in, our appetites returned, though Wren still says everything smells like vinegar. My smells and tastes are coming back accurately but diluted, like from behind a cloud. Our oxygen levels are good — 97-99 — up from the worst at 92-94. We still exhaust easily. We haven’t had a fever in a week. My respiratory system stays tender and raw, with an occasional cough, especially when I talk for a while, but it feels more like a raw lining to my bronchi, rather than trying to remove gunk. There’s no real phlegm to talk about. I get out of breath easily. It will just take a while to fully recover but we are so grateful to feel better.
One month after the first symptoms, the county nurse gave me permission to break isolation, with a mask, and we finally did a run to the dump and picked up a few necessities while keeping our distance and wearing masks. Still tire easily, still not quite up to full emotional strength. My breath is improving as I walk more and practice breathing exercises, but still not up to par. But I am so very, very grateful.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.