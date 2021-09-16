 Skip to main content
One dead after shots fired at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell
The Flathead County Sheriff's Dispatch confirmed reports of shots fired on Thursday morning at Fuel Fitness on Highway 2 in Kalispell that left one person dead.

The Kalispell Police Department responded at 10:52 a.m, a news release from the Kalispell police said. The initial call stated two men were shooting at each other and when officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds, one of who was deceased. The deceased is a male.

Two other males were transported to Logan Health.

All involved parties are accounted for, there is no public threat at this time.

The release did not specify if any arrests have been made. 

The investigation is active and no other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

