One dead following Friday crash near Evaro Hill

One woman is dead following a head-on collision near Evaro Hill on Friday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to a crash scene near mile marker 6 on U.S. Highway 93, according to Montana Highway Patrol dispatch. One 39-year-old woman from Arlee was dead when law enforcement arrived.

The woman was traveling north in a passenger car when it entered a right curve, crossed into the center line and struck a semi-truck head-on, according to dispatch.

The semi-truck driver was not injured. Traffic on Highway 93 was blocked for several hours. Road conditions were wet and slick.

Winter weather is making its way through western Montana this week. Widespread power outages hit the Flathead last week, and snowfall swept through the Missoula Valley on Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to plunge below 20 degrees on Monday night. 

The National Weather Service provides a weather briefing for Missoula for the week of Nov. 6. Winter is upon us!
