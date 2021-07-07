 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in pedestrian, vehicle accident on West Broadway
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

One dead in pedestrian, vehicle accident on West Broadway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance stockimage

Missoula police responded to a report of a fatal accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of West Broadway Street and Flynn Lane.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The accident involved a vehicle and pedestrian, according to a Wednesday news release. The pedestrian is the deceased.

The call came in about 4:45 a.m., said police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold. Emergency Medical Services also responded.

Parties involved in the accident are being cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing, the release said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
5
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable snow leopard cubs unwind at eastern India zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News