One dead in pedestrian, vehicle accident on West Broadway

Missoula police responded to a report of a fatal accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of West Broadway Street and Flynn Lane.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The accident involved a vehicle and pedestrian, according to a Wednesday news release. The pedestrian is the deceased.
The call came in about 4:45 a.m., said police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold. Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Parties involved in the accident are being cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing, the release said.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today