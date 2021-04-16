 Skip to main content
One dead in vehicle rollover on I-90 eastbound
One dead in vehicle rollover on I-90 eastbound

The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Friday morning on I-90 eastbound near Iris.

Officers arrived about 8:30 a.m. to a Ford F-350 that had rolled over at mile marker 125. The driver was an adult male born in 1961, Trooper Robert Strauch said. The man is believed to be a Hamilton resident.

The highway was cleared and reopened about 11 a.m. The circumstances and cause of the crash are unknown at this time, Strauch said.

