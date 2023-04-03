One person died in a fatal crash on Highway 93 near Hamilton on Sunday morning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on Highway 93 at mile marker 42, near North Gold Creek Loop, when it crossed into the northbound lane and lost control from road conditions.

The Toyota collided head-on with a Honda passenger car. The passenger of the Honda was brought to Bitterroot Health but later died, according to highway patrol.

The crash is still under investigation and the name of the person who died has not been released yet.

Roads on Highway 93 were wet and snow-covered on Sunday.