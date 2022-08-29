 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead, one in serious condition in Martin City shooting

A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Martin City on Saturday. 

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Flathead County Sheriff's deputies responded to calls reporting a shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. 

Deputies found a man and woman who were shot during a verbal fight with the shooting suspect. The woman died at the scene, the press release stated. 

The male victim was transported via ALERT to Logan Health Hospital in Kalispell in serious condition. 

An investigation is ongoing. The suspect was identified at the scene and is in custody at the Flathead jail. 

The names of the victims and the suspect haven't been released by law enforcement yet. 

