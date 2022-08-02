One dead, two injured in Kalispell ATV crash

One person died and two were injured in a Sunday evening crash in Kalispell.

A Toyota Tundra pick-up was traveling south around 4:55 p.m. along Whitefish Stage Road when the driver, a 30-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, tried to make a left-hand turn. A Polaris ATV was headed north along the same road at a high rate of speed when it hit the passenger side of the pick-up, according to a press release from Montana Highway Patrol.

The ATV was driven by a 41-year-old man from Kalispell, with a 43-year-old woman from Marion riding in the passenger seat.

The driver of the ATV was transported to Logan Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from injuries. The woman passenger was also brought to Logan Health for serious injuries.

Neither of the ATV passengers were wearing seat belts or helmets, the press release stated. Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the collision.

Roads were clear and dry.