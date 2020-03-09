One in unknown condition after Northside apartment fire

The Missoula Fire Department reported one person was hospitalized in unknown condition after firefighters forced their way into a smoke-filled apartment early Monday on Missoula's Northside.

In a press release, MFD Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said fire crews responded to a 5:30 a.m. 911 call reporting a smoke alarm sounding from a four-plex on the 700 block of Turner Street.

The neighbor who made the call reportedly tried to alert the apartment tenants, but no one answered the door, according to MFD. When fire crews arrived, Missoula Police at the scene directed them to an upstairs apartment with smoke coming from the windows, the release said.

"Several doors were locked and the fire crews forced entry to search for victims and locate the fire," Knapstad wrote in the release. "A small fire was found in a bedroom and the fire captain communicated 'Emergency Traffic, we have one victim.'"

Emergency crews attempted to treat the victim and transported the victim to St. Patrick's Hospital, though according to the release, the person's condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the press release stressed the importance of the smoke detector in alerting neighbors to the fire.

