One person was injured in an encounter with suspected armed robbers near St. Regis on Saturday.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said officers from Mineral and Sanders county sheriffs' departments and the Montana Highway Patrol were pursuing suspects from an armed robbery in Idaho when the incident occurred Saturday afternoon. In an email, Nelson reported one civilian was injured in the officer-involved shooting. The person was taken to a Missoula hospital for treatment.

"All suspects are accounted for and the investigation has been turned over to the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation," Nelson said. No law officers were injured in the shooting.

Witnesses in St. Regis reported hearing shots fired and being advised by sheriff's deputies to lock their doors and shelter in place at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.