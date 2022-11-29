One jailed following Tuesday standoff in Missoula

An 8-hour long SWAT standoff in Missoula on Tuesday led to the arrest of one wounded man on the 2300 block of Johnson Street.

David Dilley was in the Missoula jail on a $50,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Lydia Arnold. He hasn't made an initial court appearance yet.

The standoff, which was resolved around 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed a report of a man, now identified as Dilley, being shot early Monday morning. The gunfire was reported at the 2100 block of South 13th Street West, a Tuesday press release said.

"Police officers spoke to a male resident who identified himself to officers as the person who fired the shot," the press release stated. "The male who had been shot fled the scene on foot prior to law enforcement arrival."

An eyewitness gave officers identification of Dilley. Investigations determined he was shot in the abdomen. The man who fired the gun was brought to the hospital for a head injury. He was questioned and released by police.

Officers learned Dilley was likely at the Johnson Street address. Because of his need for immediate medical attention and a probable cause arrest warrant for suspected assault with a weapon, police went to Johnson Street to take the Dilley into custody.

SWAT, negotiators and officers were on scene with Dilley barricaded at the address starting at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Several officers surrounded the house and used flash-bang grenades, verbal commands and sirens in efforts to get Dilley to surrender. They also sent in small drone devices.

Dilley was taken to the hospital for the gunshot wound sustained in the Monday incident. Missoula Police Department detectives are still investigating the case. The Johnson Street area was barricaded for much of Tuesday during the standoff, but normal traffic resumed Tuesday evening.