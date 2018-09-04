A 34-year-old Frenchtown man died Monday night in a two-vehicle collision south of Hamilton.
Montana Highway Patrol reports four other people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals in Hamilton and Missoula. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the name of the man killed in the crash.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, the 2005 Volkswagen Jetta driven by the Frenchtown man was headed northbound on U.S. 93 when a 1996 GMC pickup crossed the center line and struck the Jetta, according to MHP.
Three people, including a 25-year-old man from Hamilton, and two Darby women, ages 38 and 24, in the GMC pickup were taken to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. A 32-year-old woman from Missoula who rode as a passenger in the Jetta was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Alcohol and drugs are unknown factors at this time, MHP said. Everyone in the Jetta was wearing a seat belt, while those in the GMC pickup were not.