Celebration of life

Friends are invited to share memores of John P. Anderson on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at the Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St.

Donations in John's memory can be made to the Bali Animal Welfare Association, bawabali.com, or tp the Studer Trust, studertrust.org, an orgnization run by John's friend, Cho Cho Lwin, that builds schools in Myanmar.