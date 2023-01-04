One man dead in Ferndale house fire

One man died in a house fire in Lake County that happened on Dec. 13, but wasn't discovered by officials until Dec. 28, Lake County officials said on Wednesday.

Bigfork resident John P. Stokes, 71, was found dead in a house near Ferndale, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office. On Dec. 28 around 1 p.m., the sheriff's office got a welfare check request.

Deputies determined Stokes passed away and that there was a fire in the residence. Investigators reported the blaze was contained to just one room, where Stokes was found. The fire likely happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.

"Consultation with the State Fire Marshal and State Medical Examiner indicates the fire was accidental in nature and caused the death of Stokes," the sheriff's office stated.

Officials are still investigating the case. The sheriff's office sent their condolences to Stokes' loved ones.