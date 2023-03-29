A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Tuesday evening in Marion.

At 10:40 p.m., Flathead law enforcement responded to a shooting in Marion. One man was later reported dead. Involved people were interviewed by detectives, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had been arrested in connection to the case.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Flathead detectives at 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.