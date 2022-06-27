One man hospitalized after plane crash at Missoula airport

One man was in the hospital Monday after his plane crashed on the tarmac at Missoula Montana Airport.

Shortly after 10 a.m., air traffic controllers heard requests for support after a small general aviation plane was having trouble staying in the air, according to Brian Ellestad, airport director.

"Then it crash-landed on the runway," Ellestad said, adding that airport fire, EMS and police were on scene. "In seconds, we were at the scene. We pulled the man out of the plane conscious."

The survivor was the only passenger on the plane. His condition is unknown. The crash temporarily closed the airport to flights. Ellestad said the airport diverted two commercial flights while the runway was shut down.

"We should be back to normal business now," he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.