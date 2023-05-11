Two separate cases involving crimes on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation were heard in Great Falls federal court on Wednesday.

Dillon James Wippert, 27, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he shot and killed a man at a birthday party on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in May 2020.

Wippert was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris to 11 years and eight months in federal prison on Wednesday.

Court documents state Wippert was at the party on May 17, 2020, at the male victim’s house to celebrate Wippert’s birthday. An argument started, and Wippert is accused of shooting the victim twice, including in the back of the head.

On May 19, Blackfeet law officers responded to a house in the Bear Paw community, where the family found the body of the 19-year-old victim.

“The government further alleged that after his arrest, Wippert told law enforcement he had a panther in him and described himself as a weapon,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. “When pushed for a motive for the killing, Wippert’s only explanation was that he held ill feelings and that the victim had given him an ‘evil smile’ and given off ‘death threat energy.’”

Also on Wednesday, a Browning woman admitted to federal charges that she sexually abused a teenage boy on Blackfeet land, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Brittany L. Gervais, 26, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Federal court documents allege Gervais sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy with developmental disabilities. In August 2021, a relative of the survivor saw the boy approach with Gervais behind him. An investigation determined Gervais offered him money to walk with her and at some point she abused him.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kalah A. Paisley and Wendy A. Johnson are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Service.