One month since Brendon Galbreath's death, family still seeking answers

Sept. 12 marked the one-month anniversary since Brendon Galbreath lost his life following an incident with Missoula police. In the weeks that have elapsed since then, Brendon’s family has not been able to begin the healing process and has continued to struggle with getting clear information and support from law enforcement agencies investigating the case.
Galbreath died in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 near Florence Street and Stephens Avenue in Missoula. Four days later, on Aug. 16, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations released a statement saying Brendon likely died by suicide.
“The past month has been a very hard month,” Brendon's brother, Terrance LaFromboise said this past week.
He and Brendon’s loved ones have spent the last month seeking compassion and answers to the puzzle that is the evening of Aug. 12 from the agencies involved in investigating Brendon’s death. Their answers to their questions have largely been lacking, LaFromboise said.
He explained Brendon’s family has been given varying accounts of what happened the night Brendon died from agencies that were involved including the Missoula police, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
Accounts of what happened provided to the family have ranged from Brendon dying by suicide to that he died by suicide while shooting at a police officer to the DCI’s report that Missoula police and Brendon fired shots simultaneously, LaFromboise said.
“All this leads to impacted grief and trauma circulating because we have to relive an experience that we have no clue why it started and why it ended like that,” he said. “They just keep telling us to be satisfied with what (they’re) giving (us).”
In the DCI’s Aug. 16 statement, Bryan Lockerby said a Missoula police officer — who has not been named — saw Galbreath raise a handgun, and the officer pulled his duty weapon. The officer perceived he was being shot at, and returned fire with a single shot. The officer’s bullet struck the car and did not hit Galbreath. It was recovered at the scene.
LaFromboise understands in moments of crisis, people can have lapses in judgment.
“But what creates that is an environment of tension. I want to know what happened for (Brendon) to flee and to run,” he said. “These organizations are supposed to be our systems of care and we wholeheartedly put faith into them.”
When LaFromboise was told Brendon’s death was a suicide, he broke down. Without clear and factual information, healing and gaining insight into what happened that may have led to Brendon taking his own life is difficult, he said.
LaFromboise has also pointed to timeline inconsistencies in the incident, namely not being contacted by agencies until Brendon had already passed away at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
According to scanner audio, the chase ended at about 1 a.m. Missoula police’s initial statement immediately following Brendon’s death said Emergency Medical Services immediately administered medical aid and transported him to the hospital.
LaFromboise said the family was notified of Brendon’s death at about 5:20 a.m. by hospital staff, pointing to a roughly three-hour delay in communication.
Footage from the incident might help clear this up, LaFromboise said, but it’s something that hasn’t been made available to Brendon’s family.
“If there’s nothing for them to hide they should show the full tape from him being pulled over, to him fleeing, to the actual end,” he said. Officials told the family it was too gruesome, but LaFromboise said the family wants to see it regardless.
In an Aug. 20 statement from Mayor John Engen’s office, he said the Missoula Police Department does not release dash cam or body-worn camera video for the privacy and security of the victims.
Missoula does not release video evidence because "if distributed widely, (it) can alter eyewitness recollections that may not comport with video, which is not always conclusive," he added. Engen wrote that while some jurisdictions release all video immediately, "we believe that policy may lead to flawed investigation and conclusion."
LaFromboise said his family was able to view some still images with Missoula police on Aug. 20, but the photos were pixellated and family members weren’t allowed to physically hold the photos.
“They gave us a picture, just a picture of a 30-minute video. We want the whole video,” he said. Since then, there has been minimal communication from officials with the family, he added.
Along with body and dash camera footage, LaFromboise wants information on the gun Brendon allegedly used in the incident, saying that would clear up a lot of the questions his family has.
Because an officer fired his duty weapon, LaFromboise says he understands the need for a lock on information in the case, and added he and his family hold respect for police officers.
Engen said all evidence that is part of the investigation is considered under statute to be confidential criminal justice information. Missoula police may not release such information unless the investigating agency permits it.
“But there has to be something for families,” LaFromboise added. “That’s something we as a family want to promote.”
Since his death, Missoula community members have hosted two rallies to demand justice and transparency for Brendon — on Aug. 19 and a day later on Aug. 20 outside of the Missoula police department, city hall and county courthouse.
That same week, Missoula police released a statement explaining their investigative process and offering condolences to Brendon’s family.
“Any time there is a critical incident involving police and community members it sends a ripple effect through our town and state. The critical incident involving Brendon Galbreath is no different. The events that transpired the morning of August 12, 2021, will forever impact Brendon’s family, friends, and the officers involved. Missoula Police Department recognizes the different emotions, questions, and feelings that arise from family, friends, and the community surrounding the time of Brendon’s passing,” the statement read, adding they are aware of the concerns and questions Brendon’s family and community are asking.
Missoula law enforcement did not respond to an emailed request for comment on this story.
LaFromboise wants to continue to do reformative work on a statewide level to increase support for mental health training in Montana’s law enforcement agencies, possibly in the 2023 legislative session.
“My brother’s not coming back,” LaFromboise said. “We’re not here to put unjust blame. We’re only here for truth and transparency.”