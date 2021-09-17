One month since Brendon Galbreath's death, family still seeking answers

“All this leads to impacted grief and trauma circulating because we have to relive an experience that we have no clue why it started and why it ended like that,” he said. “They just keep telling us to be satisfied with what (they’re) giving (us).”

In the DCI’s Aug. 16 statement, Bryan Lockerby said a Missoula police officer — who has not been named — saw Galbreath raise a handgun, and the officer pulled his duty weapon. The officer perceived he was being shot at, and returned fire with a single shot. The officer’s bullet struck the car and did not hit Galbreath. It was recovered at the scene.

LaFromboise understands in moments of crisis, people can have lapses in judgment.

“But what creates that is an environment of tension. I want to know what happened for (Brendon) to flee and to run,” he said. “These organizations are supposed to be our systems of care and we wholeheartedly put faith into them.”

When LaFromboise was told Brendon’s death was a suicide, he broke down. Without clear and factual information, healing and gaining insight into what happened that may have led to Brendon taking his own life is difficult, he said.