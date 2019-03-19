Shelley Hays, a born-and-raised Missoulian, is remembered this week as an ace mechanic who would drop anything to help anyone at any time.
Friends and family who spoke with the Missoulian on Tuesday remembered the 28-year-old in their own ways, but one phrase, or some version of it, came up again and again: “One of a kind."
“Shelley was not replaceable,” said Travis Martinez, Hays' business partner. “He was a wonderful person. … Shelley could never be replaced.”
Hays was shot and killed March 14 in the first of two shootings that would send law enforcement sprawling into the county and left the community grieving what appears so far to be a senseless spree of violence. Three others, Casey Blanchard and his mother Julie Blanchard, along with Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palmer, were wounded in the two shootings.
Hays had made his way in the world as a mechanic. Before he graduated high school he was washing cars at Karl Tyler Chevrolet. But growing up on a horse ranch outside town, Hays had a propensity for tinkering with tools and soon shifted up to the oil department before earning a spot as a mechanic at the Missoula dealership.
“He progressively worked himself into the shop being a mechanic, virtually training himself without going to school,” Dustin Hinson said. "He didn't have it easy — he worked for what he had."
Hinson still works at Karl Tyler. He helped train Hays on his way to turning wrenches for the dealership, although Hinson made clear in talking with the Missoulian that Hays’ work ethic cleared the way for his promotions.
Everyone in the shop gets to know each other, but Hinson and Hays grew close as friends. Even after Hays left the shop for a different one, where he could do specialized work on diesel engines, they remained close. Hinson thinks it was Hays’ bright attitude and delight in making things go faster that made them friends for life.
“He was like one of my brothers,” Hinson said. “Anybody will tell you, he was a hats-off guy.”
Tom Dooley and Hays worked at the dealership together and again at Gomer’s Diesel in Missoula. Hays and Dooley were in different departments, Hays in service and Dooley in parts, and they became fast friends.
“We’ve been thick as thieves ever since,” Dooley said. “He was like a little brother to me.”
Dooley grew close with Hays’ family as years went by. Dooley said any time, day or night, was a good time for Hays to help a friend who asked for it.
That was another recurring theme in Hays’ life: a helper in any fashion, and always the right man for the job. It might have been his own fascination with the machines that a friend or sister had found to be malfunctioning, but Dooley was confident Tuesday that it was always out of “love for his friends.”
And it wasn’t always turning wrenches when a friend needed help. Dooley had once found himself in between homes in a bad way, but Hays had set him up in a camper on his property before Dooley realized his problem was solved.
“He was just a one-of-a-kind dude,” Dooley said.
Hays' affection for his own grew a great deal five years ago when his daughter, Cloey, was born. While the parenting situation wasn’t ideal, Hays remained a supportive and present father.
“His daughter was his world,” Dooley said. “She got the best of everything.”
“He loved his kid,” Hinson said. “It wasn’t perfect for him by any means. He was never down on it.”
“He just adored her,” said Megan Hays, Shelley’s sister. “The minute he had her, that was his focus.”
Megan Hays remembered his ability to make anyone laugh, but the goofy efforts behind pleasing his daughter were special.
“He was like a hired clown,” she said of Hays’ trying to make his daughter laugh. “He was hilarious.”
And becoming a father didn’t seem to dilute Hays’ ability to continue the work he loved. He and another technician at Gomer’s began talking about opening their own shop. Martinez, who called Hays irreplaceable, said a month later, they opened Maxxed Out Performance and Repair.
“It started really quick,” Martinez told the Missoulian on Tuesday, standing outside Maxxed Out’s second location. It didn’t take long for the small shop to outgrow its first location on South Clark Street, Martinez said.
Allen Kubla joined the company at the first location. At first, he was another motorhead who enjoyed bringing his own rig into the shop. He wanted to be around diesel mechanics, and saw role models in Hays and Martinez, who always were willing to help others out even when they were working way outside the 9-to-5 to make the business a success.
“This was (Hays’) livelihood,” he said. “Him and Travis built it from the ground up.”
Working with Hays taught Martinez a life lesson in patience, he said.
“Everyone needs to think what Shelley would think, at one point in their life,” he said. “'Let’s talk it through' — more people should think that.”
Hays’ attitude in life has made his death that much more disorienting for those remembering him this week. It’s quiet around the shop now, Martinez said. At Karl Tyler, Hinson prefers to keep his grief to himself. Dooley is angry with the shooter, but knows that won’t do him any good. Dooley compared the last few days to a bad dream. He was watching the news on TV about the shooting when he got the call from Hays’ family.
“I literally got out of bed to this,” he said. Hays, he said, was the last one he would have suspected to be involved in a shooting.
Johnathan Bertsch, 28, has been charged in the killing of Hays and the shooting of Casey and Julie Blanchard, and Palmer. A Missoula County Justice of the Peace on Monday set his bail at $2 million.
Relief in fact of survivors
There is relief for Dooley in knowing Casey and Julie Blanchard, both friends of Dooley’s, survived the attack. Casey Blanchard also works at Gomer’s, and works like Hays did.
“He’s a hell of a guy,” Dooley said. “Cut from the same cloth as Shelley.”
Casey and Julie Blanchard have both stabilized since the shooting, Dooley said, with a long road ahead yet to a full recovery. For now, the support that's swelled around the families involved makes the grief that much more bearable.
“We knew he had lots of friends,” Megan Hays said of the outpouring of support from the community Hays was born and raised in. “But it’s amazing to see how many friends he really had.
“He just had a heart of gold.”
A GoFundMe page to support Hays' daughter has already amassed $22,000 of its $25,000 goal. Hays' family on Tuesday established a separate fundraiser, one to help with funeral and other expenses. That fundraising page, titled "Raising money to help with funeral expenses & Shelley's affairs," can be found on Facebook.