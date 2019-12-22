With the increasing popularity of dual enrollment in college courses for high schoolers, and the awareness that not all such courses are available equally across Montana, online offerings would seem an obvious solution.
Students in both urban and rural areas may take online dual enrollment courses, which offer students the chance to earn college credit while still in high school. But those come with a set of challenges, some of which are unique to high schoolers.
"If your first interaction with college coursework is an online course … it can sometimes create a bit of a shock for students, and in fact, it can produce an outcome that's not beneficial,” said Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner of academic, research and student affairs in the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE).
Instead of building confidence and inspiring them to think about a college education, Tessman said sometimes it gives students the wrong impression that the college experience is impersonal. "It's frustrating. It's hard to decipher."
One of the challenges to offering online courses is making sure content is provided in a way that is accessible to students who might not have the fastest or most reliable internet connection. Developers have to build around functionality, yet Tessman said if there's anything that he has in mind for the Montana University System, it’s to "build on our ability to deliver a highly personalized, highly tailored, highly interactive experience."
"Even if you dropped $50 million in my lap and said that we could produce thousands of online courses, and we could just throw them out to every single high school student in the state, I'm not sure I would buy it," he said.
Still, Tessman envisions online courses as one way to address the equity gap for the state's more rural students. Currently, urban high school students have more opportunities to take advantage of dual enrollment; a teacher shortage and certification requirements mean rural districts don't offer as many courses for college credit, if they offer them at all.
In the future, OCHE plans to facilitate in-person sessions or conference calls among all of the state's two-year campuses and as many high school dual enrollment instructors as possible. The aim would be to bolster dual enrollment programs in the state and, among other things, identify strong dual enrollment courses and look at ways to replicate those online.
"That's where you can make it accessible and usable not only for students at Bozeman High School, but also for students on the Hi-Line. … They don't have all the resources that Bozeman High does, but let's put a first-class course online to use across the state."
High school students who earn dual enrollment credit get through college more quickly and more affordably. As dual enrollment continues to pick up momentum in Montana, Jordan Patterson, director of Missoula College's Big Sky Pathways and Dual Enrollment, said she thinks more people will know about the different ways students can earn college credit while in high school.
"A lot of counselors or parents, they don't know that students can sign up for classes online, or that they can take a class on campus, or about our amazing summer opportunities that are offered all across the state where students can come stay on campus for a week or two," Patterson said.
"I think as this becomes more normal in Montana, the program will grow and the opportunities for students in rural areas will grow."
